An Ordinary Day In An Extraordinary Place – Aiguille Du Midi (3842m)

I’m Jakub Polomski – nature photography admirer and traveler. In July 2014, I visited Chamonix in France. Anyone, who will ever get a chance to be there, should get to the mountain peak of Aiguille du Midi (3,842 m / 12,605 ft).

You can easily get there by cable car. It was built in 1955 and for about two decades was claimed to be the highest cable car in the world. Aiguille du Midi is one of the best places for mountain hiking in French Alps. It is also a start point for mountain climbers who desire to climb Mont Blanc. I visited the place twice and experienced different weather conditions up there. Check the beautiful nature in photos below.

More info: Behance | jakubpolomski.com

An Ordinary Day In An Extraordinary Place &#8211; Aiguille Du Midi (3842m)
