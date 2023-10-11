Unraveling The Mystery: Who Killed Malcolm In ‘You’ Season 4?

You is one show that keeps on giving — from wholesome characters to gripping storylines. It goes without saying that one question that keeps creeping through the works is ‘who killed Malcolm?’ In this dark and suspenseful thriller, Joe Goldberg’s (Penn Badgley) twisted obsession with love and control takes a deadly turn, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. As the masked villain strikes, fans wonder who would want to see Malcolm (Stephen Hagan) meet a gruesome end.
Could it be a jealous ex-lover, a vengeful friend, or perhaps even a hidden enemy lurking in the shadows? With each passing episode, the plot thickens, revealing unexpected twists and turns that only You can deliver. So, without further ado, let’s unmask the culprit and explore the psychological motives driving this chilling crime.
A Recap Of Previous Seasons And Malcolm’s Character
Before diving into the mystery surrounding Malcolm’s murder, it’s essential to recap the previous seasons and explore the character himself. Altogether, the show follows the life of Joe Goldberg, a charming but disturbed individual who becomes fixated on women he believes he’s destined to be with. In previous seasons, Joe’s obsessions resulted in a trail of destruction and bodies left in his wake.
Season 1 introduces viewers to the enigmatic, charming, and intelligent man who becomes infatuated with Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail). Joe’s obsession quickly escalates to dangerous levels as he resorts to stalking, manipulation, and ultimately, murder. The season ended with Joe successfully hiding his crimes and seemingly starting a new life.
By Season 2 Joe was based in Los Angeles, going by the alias Will Bettelheim. there he fell in love with a new woman named Love Quinn. However, his past caught up with him and somehow he’s back in the midst of drama and bloodshed. Then, of course, there’s Season 3 which introduced Malcolm to the scene. Overall, he was Joe’s loyal friend, always willing to go the extra mile to help him. However, as the series progresses, Malcolm’s secrets and hidden agenda come to light, raising suspicions about his true intentions.
Setting The Stage: Malcolm’s Murder
As You Season 4 kicked off, viewers were thrown into the aftermath of Malcolm’s murder. The somewhat charismatic and enigmatic character quickly became a fan favorite. As such, his untimely demise was all the more devastating. However, the circumstances surrounding his death were shrouded in mystery, leaving viewers hungry for answers.
The scene is set in a gloomy alleyway, where Malcolm’s lifeless body lies in a pool of blood. The camera pans out, revealing the dark underbelly of the city, serving as a stark reminder of the dangers that lurk beneath the surface. It is clear from the start that his murder is set to send shockwaves through the characters’ lives and have far-reaching consequences. As the investigation unfolds, the web of suspicion grows, and it becomes apparent that anyone could be responsible for Malcolm’s demise.
Who Killed Malcolm In ‘You’ Season 4?
A few episodes into Season 4, the hood is pulled on everyone’s eyes and Malcolm’s killer remains a secret. But the jig is officially up in Season 4, episode 5 when Rhys finds Joe and Roald (Ben Wiggins) in the woods outside of Phoebe’s Hampsbridge (Tilly Keeper) House and abducts the pair. He whisks them off to a secluded location on the Hambridge grounds and reveals that he’s Malcolm’s murderer AKA the “Eat the Rich” killer. While Roald is still unconscious, Rhys expresses admiration for Joe and reveals that he will pin the “Eat the Rich” murders on Roald. In the spirit of self-preservation, Joe plays along with Rhys but ends up in a struggle that leads to a fire. Luckily for Joe and Roald, Kate (Charlotte Ritchie) comes to their rescue before they’re devoured by the flames.
However in You Season 4 Part 2, this was revealed to be a misdirect and fans were surprised to learn that that while Rhys did exist, Joe was, at the end of it all, actually the Eat the Rich Killer, even though he had no recollection of the murders. The relationship and back-and-forth he built with Rhys was a figment of his own disassociation as Joe tried to reconcile with the darker parts of his identity. As such, he had no memories of actually committing the murder and placed the blame on Rhys as a result of his parasocial obsession with him.
Who Plays Rhys In ‘You’ Season 4?
Bringing the layered character of Rhys to life is none other than British actor, Ed Speleers. Born on April 7, 1988, the actor got his big break when he was cast as Jimmy Kent in the hit period drama series Downton Abbey. The role catapulted him into the spotlight and introduced him to a wider audience. His portrayal of Jimmy, a footman turned assistant valet, showcased his talent for bringing depth and nuance to his characters. On his role as Rhys, the star said, “The opportunity to be a part of a show like You was a huge drawing card, but it had to be decided by the part.”