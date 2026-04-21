Daily Guess The Timeline Game #029 (Apr 21, 2026)

by

Guess the Timeline is the ultimate history trivia challenge that tests your sense of “when” just as much as your “what.” Whether you’re sorting major global events, the milestones of a famous life, or the evolution of pop culture, your task is simple: put the six events from oldest to newest.

Every day brings a fresh set of events – sometimes a specific field, sometimes a viral topic, and sometimes a single personality’s greatest hits. You’ll have to decide if a world-changing invention preceded a legendary discovery, or if a star’s first hit came before their most iconic movie. It’s a fun educational game that’s simple to play, surprisingly addictive, and just humbling enough to keep you coming back for another round tomorrow!

How Does It Work?

You will be presented with six events in a random order. Your goal is to sort them into the correct chronological order, from the oldest to the newest.

Good luck!

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
These Curly Cats Who All Descended From One Shelter Kitty Are Taking Internet By Storm
3 min read
Jul, 27, 2025
40 Times Kids Said Something So Unhinged Their Parents Didn’t Know Whether To Laugh Or Cry
3 min read
Apr, 3, 2026
People Are Sharing The Most Hilarious Stories About What They Were Like As Kids That Truly Encapsulate Their Personality
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Times People Became Victims Of Hair And Got Featured In This Online Group (Best Of All Time)
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
66 Of The Funniest Reactions To The Exploding Samsung Note 7
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
50 Times People Were So Surprised With How Perfectly Things Lined Up, They Just Had To Document It
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.