“Spend The Night And Morning Crying”: Wedding Dress Shopping Trip Turns Into A Painful Friendship Wake-Up Call

As we go through life, we get to see friends come and go. At that point, we realize which ones are worth sticking with and which ones are better off kept at a distance.
But sometimes, we also misinterpret what we thought was a close relationship. And when that happens, it can be a very awkward situation that may even escalate into resentment.
This is precisely what a woman went through when she was invited by a childhood friend to fly out and go wedding dress shopping. The harsh reality hit her hard as she was forced to cut her trip short.
Half of the people you consider friends may not feel the exact same way about your relationship
The author is not alone in feeling the sting of realizing her actual value with her childhood friend. According to a study by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Tel Aviv University, only half of friendships are reciprocal.
“These findings suggest a profound inability of people to perceive friendship reciprocity, perhaps because the possibility of non-reciprocal friendship challenges one’s self-image,” an excerpt from the research paper reads.
This sad truth can only lead to negative emotions, which never benefit anyone. It can even worsen physical health, particularly an increase in blood pressure in women, according to this study.
On the mental side, research found that detrimental friendships not only lead to more conflict but also compromise one’s self-esteem.
That then raises an essential question: should you end a friendship that goes back to your middle school years, as the author did with the bride-to-be? One sign, according to clinical psychologist Dr. Roxy Zarrabi, is if only one person is making an effort to maintain the relationship.
“There needs to be reciprocation in order for a friendship to survive,” Dr. Zarrabi wrote, noting that this is a critical deciding factor to cut ties with a supposed friend.
While it may be a heartbreaking decision, the author may benefit in the long run by ending the friendship, or at the very least, distancing herself. At this point, she must prioritize her peace of mind.
