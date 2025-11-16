Hey, Pandas! Post Something That Someone Did In Your Life That Makes You Smile When You Remember It

What is one of your favorite memories that still causes the warm fuzzies when you remember it?
#1
Oh, this is easy. Yesterday, was my wife and my 23rd wedding anniversary and she bought me a plush otter (my second favourite animal!) and every time I look at it I get the biggest smile on my face!
#2
Person: What’s wrong with your skin? It looks like a spotted cow.
My bsf: cows are cute –
#3
#4
person: Holy c**p it’s hot in here!
me: Yeah cause I’m here.
crush: * in a whisper * totally
#5
I wanted to watch a movie with my husband in our living room and cuddle while we watched it. Our couch is not set up for this, so my husband inflated our air mattress and turned on the Christmas tree lights. It was like something out of a movie.
#6
I was absent from school for almost a week so I had a lot to catch up on. In my Hindi class (Hindi the language), we had started learning a bunch of new stuff in grammar while i was absent. I know enough Hindi to hold a conversation but not enough to understand what is written in front of me so it would be a problem for me to translate the hard words into English after I returned to school. My classmate (we’re hardly what anyone would consider friends) had translated all the hard words for me into English while I was absent. I’m extremely grateful towards her for doing that for me. I wish the opportunity for me to help her comes soon
#7
I really enjoyed taking the PSAT test. I took it at a school one day. It was amazing. The test was so fun to complete. I wished that I could do it again as soon as I was done. It makes me happy thinking about that amazing day.
#8
When I was in second grade, I switched schools, and before I left, my best friend gave me her little keychain from her backpack. It was a little grey dog. I’m in high school now and I still have it in my desk drawer. I think about her a lot and I wonder if she’s still the same as when we were little.
#9
My dad did not participate in exchanging presents with the family on Christmas Eve, 2019 because he didn’t feel well. He called me on Christmas Day to thank us for his presents and to tell me he loved me. Little did that would be our last conversation. He died January 13, 2020 from heart failure.
#10
Every single complement I get from my loved ones. I save them all if they’re message and I read them when sad or bored sometimes
