39 Totally Unique Pieces From An Artist Who Transforms Everyday Objects Into Works Of Art

#1
With the Kintsugi Pots series, the artist is exploring the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery and applying it to non-ceramic objects.
Image source: fabianoefner
#2
The artist cut a Nikon into 11 segments and rearranged them into a sculpture that looks like it’s being dragged apart by centrifugal force.
Image source: fabianoefner
#3
Disintegrating Riva marks Fabian Oefner’s latest addition to his renowned Disintegrating Series. Oefner and his team photographed over 1800 individual components of an original Riva Aquarama at Bellini Nautica, situated along the serene shores of Italy’s Lago d’Iseo. This particular image depicts the split second when a 1963 Riva Aquarama, racing across crystal-clear blue waters, disintegrates at full throttle.
Image source: fabianoefner
#4
The iconic Bialetti coffee maker was sliced into 11 sheets and bound into a book. It was part of a series that explored the transformation of three-dimensional objects into two dimensions.
Though it only has 11 pages, it weighs more than 25 pounds and in case you were wondering, the Bialetti Moka Pot had actual coffee in it.
Image source: fabianoefner
#5
The Heisenberg Car sculpture is part of the Heisenberg Series, a collection of objects that examines the relationship between viewer and sculpture. The Countach was encapsulated in resin and sliced into small strips. These were then rearranged in a way that transforms the car into a seemingly moving object.
Image source: fabianoefner
#6
A shape-shifting sculpture, which becomes more abstract the longer you play with it.
Image source: fabianoefner
#7
Image source: fabianoefner
#8
Image source: fabianoefner
#9
Image source: fabianoefner
#10
Image source: fabianoefner
#11
A can of Campbell’s Soup was sliced into 12 perfect cubes, which created a sculpture with 2.98 million different combinations!
Image source: fabianoefner
#12
The Escape Velocity series is Photoshop for the real world. The artist translated digital tools like slicing or clipping into analog technologies using a band saw and a belt sander.
Image source: fabianoefner
#13
A Twin Reflex Camera was sliced into 12 individual cubes. The cubes can be rearranged by the observer to create different variations of the sculpture. Thus the sculpture becomes a collaboration between the artist and the observer. ⠀
And for those who are curious, there is a total of 4.36 quadrillion different versions. Thats 4’370’000’000’000’000. ⠀
Image source: fabianoefner
#14
In 2019, Fabian visited towns in California that had been destroyed by wildfires. He came across an aluminum trailer, the sides of which had partially melted due to the intense heat. In the midst of all this heart-breaking devastation, the artist could not help but catch a glimpse of beauty in the object. That’s how later he created The Icarus Series, a set of 6 sculptures which transformed design classics using nothing but the power of temperature and gravity.
Image source: fabianoefner
#15
Image source: fabianoefner
#16
This was Lamborghini’s first NFT called Space Time Memory. A set of five 600 Mio pixel Photographs of an Aventador Ultimae lifting off toward the stars. ⠀
Every part of this image is real. 1.500 car parts were photographed individually, Earth’s curvature captured by sending a balloon with a camera into the stratosphere. Then carefully assembled into a hyperrealistic moment that never existed.
Image source: fabianoefner
#17
Image source: fabianoefner
#18
Image source: fabianoefner
#19
Image source: fabianoefner
#20
Experimenting with infinity.
Image source: fabianoefner
#21
Image source: fabianoefner
#22
Image source: fabianoefner
#23
Image source: fabianoefner
#24
This was the first Disintegrating photograph Fabian ever did – the 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé.
#25
Image source: fabianoefner
#26
Image source: fabianoefner
#27
The images of this series are exploded views of iconic cars that Fabian has painstakingly created by deconstructing scale-models, photographing each component, piece by piece in a very specific position, to create the illusion of an exploding automobile.
What looks like a car falling apart is in fact a moment in time that has been created artificially by blending over 2,000 individual images together.
Image source: fabianoefner
#28
Image source: fabianoefner
#29
Image source: fabianoefner
#30
Image source: fabianoefner
#31
Detail of Disintegrating X: The cylinder head with the pistons, valves and camshafts. Can you see the production date of this particular engine?
Image source: fabianoefner
#32
Image source: fabianoefner
#33
Image source: fabianoefner
#34
Image source: fabianoefner
#35
Image source: fabianoefner
#36
Image source: fabianoefner
#37
Time Capsule II – Rosso Corsa (2020) Resin, Fiberglass, Rubber.
Image source: fabianoefner
#38
In the field of quantum mechanics, there is a law which says that we cannot measure the position and the velocity of a particle at the same time. The more accurately we know one of these parameters, the less accurately we know the other.
When you look at the Heisenberg Objekt No. 03 from a distance, you can easily identify the object. However, if you start to get closer to observe its inner workings, the shape of the object starts to get distorted and vanishes completely. As an observer, you are never able to observe the object as a whole and its inner workings simultaneously. The more accurately you see one view, the less clearly you see the other.
The sculpture is an artistic equivalent of the Heisenberg uncertainty principle.⠀
Image source: fabianoefner
#39
For this photograph, Fabian used an image captured by the famous sculptor Constantin Brancusi. If you look closely, you can see the trigger wire for the camera, which he holds in his left hand.
The most beautiful aspect here is probably the tension that is created between his calm, almost absent look and the kinetic power of the print ripping apart.
Image source: fabianoefner
