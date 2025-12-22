NYT Strands Hints And Answers For 22-December-2025

If today’s Strands puzzle has you tied in knots, relief is just moments away.

The New York Times’ latest word game hides a carefully themed puzzle inside a compact maze of letters.

You can connect letters in any direction (up, down, sideways, or diagonally), but each can be used only once.

The only guide is the puzzle’s cryptic title.

Find three non-themed words, and you’ll unlock a helpful hint. Piece them all together, and you’ll discover the “spangram”, a theme-defining word or phrase that stretches across the entire board.

Below, you’ll find helpful hints and solutions to unlock the entire puzzle.

NYT Strands hint for today’s theme: Pass it along

It describes the act of giving an item received as a gift to someone else, circulating it along.

NYT Strands spangram hint: Is it vertical or horizontal?

Today’s NYT Strands spangram is horizontal.

NYT Strands spangram answer today

Today’s spangram is REGIFTING.

NYT Strands word list for 22-December-2025

Keep your streak alive — visit our NYT Strands hub to find today’s theme, hints, and previous puzzle archives.

