Hey Pandas, What’s A Skill Or Talent You’ve Discovered During The Covid Pandemic? (Closed)

covid is hard. and i know everyone’s been bored, so with so much time on our hands, what are some talents you have discovered?
#1
I learned how very adept I am at doing absolutely nothing.
#2
i learned how to perfectly kill a bug on a wall from afar with a rubber band
#3
i discovered i’m good at oragami (i don’t think i spelled that right😄) it’s fun and relaxing
#4
Cookies. I now make so many cookies.
#5
I can sleep anywhere now. Yes, of course that’s a skill.
#6
I started drawing a lot!
#7
i Discovery that i can sleep more than 16 h/day. 36 years of hard practice finally pays out
#8
I started impulsively crocheting. It’s not very big but I’ve made three hats so far and I’m about to start on my fourth lol
#9
I used to be awful at makeup, even simple liner. I discovered my talent for SFX and face painting over quarantine. It is my therapeutic outlet and my dream job!
#10
I learned I’m good at ticking off my family.
#11
I discovered that I’m decent at photography and music production. Also, I “remembered” that I am experienced in movie production.
#12
Maybe not a skill, but I realized that I’m not as introverted as I thought :D After covid, I’ve been saying ‘yes’ to more social activities.
#13
Costume shoes. I love to paint and draw and play music but one day I was about to throw out and old pair of shoes and decided why not give it a shot and renew them somehow. So I painted them custom, I painted designs inspired by one of my favorite streamers (Sapnap shoes for the win) and I’ve actually really enjoyed it. Since then. I’ve made a pair of space shoes and painted a bucket hat.
#14
I taught myself to play megalovania on the piano.
#15
moving silently as to not wake my roommate
#16
I got into realism soap making. Wish I could post a pic. The Chewbacca’s are off the hook.
#17
guitar playing
#18
I retired at the beginning of this mess, and released all my focks into the wild. Since I no longer have any focks to give, I’ve been very adapt at enjoying life.
#19
I started to build electric guitars
#20
I discovered I’m really good at baking, which is weird, because usually I don’t follow instructions well. I think I figured out I was good at baking when the first thing I made on my own(Last year, 12 y.o.) was a rainbow cake that took me about 3 hours. My mum had this great-aunt(lived through the war, sounds very interesting) that baked a lot, and my grandma sent me some of her old recipes that I’m gonna make at the weekend.
#21
Turns out I’m not half-bad at watercolors… something I’ve been too scared to try pre-pandemic. I’m glad I did.
#22
I have learned how to write a novel. Get ready for the new best-selling novels’ author in 5 years y’all!😀😀
#23
Baking! I started learning from scratch (bad pun intended.) Learning from my mistakes, I now know the difference between all-purpose flour and cake flower, between baking soda and baking powder, how to properly combine butter with sugar, when brown sugar will work and when it won’t, substituting yogurt for sour cream, how to adjust a convection oven for the correct temperature, the importance of paying attention to comments on a sus recipe, and many more!
#24
Reciting greek mythology
#25
I can make digital art …….I don’t even know why I initially started
#26
Makeup and water coloring
#27
I started making doll clothes for my porcelain doll. Also,canning jelly.
#28
I discovered I am actually pretty good when it comes to making desserts like cheesecakes, Muffins, etc. My cousin is green with envy hehehe
#29
Personally, I have become better at drawing and crocheting. I have also gotten better at sounding insane. Yay for me. I have also done a ton of writing, most of which has been deleted since a thumbdrive I was storing the information on was corrupted.
I have also developed a better relationship with my mother and I have recovered from a long depressive episode. And I’ve discovered that completing projects helps with my depression and anxiety. Note for the future XD. I have founded a support group as well for my fellow high school students who struggle with anxiety and depression as I have/am, and I am proud to say that I have been able to help many of my friends with it :). (Note: the support group is mostly for those who receive education from the same homeschooling program, Seton Home Study School. I will probably expand it in the future, but for now it’s just for teens.)
#30
Let’s see…. Back in August of last year I was driving my mom’s van on the way to the water park with my kids. Some idiot who was texting and driving hit the passenger side of the van totalling it. I managed to pull in a gus station at the red light where dude hit me(he also ran the red light he was too busy looking down at his phone texting and slammed into me… I tried get in the turning lane in the middle to avoid him while I was trying to stop…he still hit me) after Dude hit me he then turned around in the gas station (thankfully that’s how the cops got his tag #. Store camera caught him turning around and sped out of the gas station. I was crying (this was my first wreck with me driving) My youngest daughter was in the backseat on the passenger side(she didn’t get hurt). My oldest was in front next to me… Airbag that came out from the door got her good. I wasn’t hurt just terrified and having a bad panic attack. Luckily a sweet lady saw what happened so she called 911 for me…while I was getting ahold of my mom to let her on what happened. When cops , and ambulance showed up… I told em what happened after they got my insurance info they went into the gas station to pull up the footage of the dude turning around so they could get his tag # BUT the asshole had no tags.. So they asked which way he went so I showed him. So he called for assistance to hunt the driver down while he was taking my statement he talked to my kids also(they were 12 and 17 last yr)
EMT looked at both of my kids and noticed my oldest right hand was scraped and bleeding some, she couldn’t move her hand so they took her to the hospital while I was waiting for my parents to show up(it was right at a 30-35 minute drive to where I was at). Meanwhile cop getting a statement from the lady who saw it happened. My parents pulled in cop told my mom they are trying to find the car the person had no tag from the video of him turning around. Cop called for the tow truck since van was totaled. My mom called her sister to see if she could take me to the hospital cause of my oldest daughter (my youngest daughter couldn’t go due to covid was bad at that time. Only I was allowed to go since she was still a minor) My youngest daughter was going with my parents to go home and wait for me to call em to come and get me and my oldest at the hospital. Right before they left cop told em to wait. He received a call that the dude hit another car and he had no tags, suspended license, no seatbelt,and also had a warrant on him for DUI and didn’t show up for court. He told us that dude got handcuff. He TBoned another car and his vehicle got totaled and he ran on foot but they caught him, so got him for 2 hit and runs (luckily another cop saw him hit another car about 10 miles from where he hit me)….
My oldest daughter was ok just had sprang her right wrist and banged it up from the airbag… If I was going any faster and wasn’t paying attention he could had killed my kids but I wasnt.. (when I don’t know a road I go slow, my kids had my phone using Google map to get us to the water park) I didn’t drive for 2 months I was too scared… My oldest daughter wouldn’t step foot in a car until she got a job last October that’s when I started driving again until I broke my butt back in Jan of this year from skating buts an another story… Then back in May went skating again and my bone popped out of socket at my right arm from falling… So I apparently have the talent to hurt myself skating when I used to be really good at it when I was younger… Don’t like that talent tho so I hung up my skates for a very very long time
#31
Writing a novel and playing cello
#32
I learned how to calm myself down from a panic attack. My anxiety issues came to a full head when I not only finished my degree remotely, I started a new job remotely and lost both my brother and my mother within 7 months of each other.
Add that to the fact that I quit smoking, and it was one heck of a panic attack that finally made me seek therapy.
Now I recognize the symptoms and am able to head off an attack before it happens.
I’m glad all of this took place remotely since I was able to deal with it without a lot of pity from people that didn’t need to know.
#33
Writing a novel, playing cello, and online learning
#34
I’ve gotten better at depression. I’m so great at it now, I forget to take my medication and drink water.
#35
As an American, I’ve discovered that I’m capable of sustaining an existential crisis almost indefinitely.
#36
I learned how to take care of myself while fighting depression ✊ hard af but worth it on the other end.
#37
Of course, I’ve “discovered” that my life has been a constant, voluntary lockdown. I have no friends or family to miss, I don’t kiss or hug people, and I never ever go out or eat out.
#38
How to cry on command. Thought it was cool, so still working on it lol
#39
I uh- I memorized the entire Hamilton soundtrack if that counts.
I also realize now that I’ve gotten a lot of time to work on my writing and feel like a much better writer.
#40
That I can actually write that book and I do have the time to do so since the pandemic hit. Now I’m in the editing stages before trying my luck with publishers!
#41
That my tolerance for redundant nonsense is zilch, and my employer preferred us appearing busy to actually producing thoughtful, quality work.
Follow Us