Hey Pandas, What Is Your Weirdest Habit? (Closed)

Share your weirdest habits!
#1
Mine is that I will use the smallest spoon available to eat or drink things. I am eating a small tub of yogurt with a 1/4 teaspoon measuring spoon as I write this.
#2
There are different tea mugs for different situations here. I have a very old one from my grandpa with a strawberry plant painted on. That one is strictly for green tea. There is a big one without a handle which is handmade and I had sewn a mug glove (How do you call it? It is an elastic piece of fabric that goes all around the mug.) so I don’t burn my hands. And there is a blue cup with sea horses on it which I use whole weekends without washing it. Yes, I only drink tea or water so it is not as disgusting as it sounds. And I have a small mug with a smiling plushie painted in which I use when I am in a bad mood for cheering me up. For everything else we have white mugs with dandelions on it.
#3
I talk back to TV shows. Especially when I’m watching murder documentaries on ID or Oxygen channels. I tell them where they made their mistakes.
What I’ve learned is that murderers or optimists.
#4
When I open a new jar of instant coffee, I stab the foil seal repeatedly with the spoon handle, making multiple individual holes. When they start to join up into bigger holes, I’m done and will then proceed to remove what’s left of the foil and make my coffee.
#5
My mother tongue is swiss german. However, when I think about myself (Like in plans, wishes, self critique), I smh switch to English.
#6
Call it habit or superstition, but I always HAVE to put my left shoe on first. Misfortune seems to have happened whenever I didn’t. Coincidence or not, I have made sure it’s always left first.
#7
Ripping out nosehairs tbh. I hate them. It is incredibly painful. I still do it.
#8
When I was young my therapist told me I should journal to let me express my feelings of anger and anxiety and everything else without having an outburst randomly because it’s all built up. It helped a lot. But then my mom found one one day when I was about 15 and she wasn’t thrilled to read my inner thoughts lol. So now I write in my notes pad on my phone and delete it immediately so I get to get it all out by typing it instead of saying it and I can delete it so no one ever sees it.
#9
As a kid, I watched the Musical West Side Story, with my brother. We adopted the finger snaping, cause it was fun. Well since then, whenever i go through a door, i snap with my fingers. And when i meet my brother, we greet each other by snaping fingers.
#10
I will say something and then mouth the exact same thing after( my friends told me after someone thought i was mouthing something mean)😭🤪
#11
-I use espresso spoons to eat cereal.
-I collect dum-dum sticks & wrappers
-I bit myself to calm myself down
-My Maladaptive Daydreaming, y’all. It’s so hard to get anything done sometimes because I have my damn comfort characters having a race for exploding ice cream in my head and I need to f*****g cheer them on.
#12
I won’t eat unless I can drink water from a mug with a straw. It’s just really cool. Or maybe drawing with drinks.
#13
I wash my hands when I’m stressed. It makes my hands crack and bleed during the winter and it’s really painful when that happens, but I don’t know how to stop washing my hands that often.
#14
I just found another one when asking a chair “Can you please go away there?” and then pushed it out of the way. I talk to things and plants and sometimes they have names. No need to be concerned because they don’t answer to this. Our car is named black pearl referring to Cpt. Jack Sparrows ship because it is black. And this is a name our dog learned being with us: You can ask her where the black pearl is and she will go looking for our car.
#15
Doing a Haka when some scary presence is near
#16
I sit in silence and darkness on the floor and imagine i’m in solitary confinement lol
#17
Removing my short when I’m comfy.
#18
Chewing cinnamon sticks.
I love the strong spice, and I’m addicted to the calm and pleasure that it induces me. I learned how to chew it without affecting my teeth. At some point my colleagues nicknamed me “Cinnamon” – because of the nice smell I’d leave around me. The things I’d touch – books, stationery, even money – would get a subtle cinnamon scent and they’d say “it’s “Cinnamon” who worked with this” :))
#19
When entering a building I always step over the threshold. If I accidentally do step on it I will turn around and walk in again. A bad luck thing.
#20
I will immediately start like (idk the exact term lol) stomping the rhythm to any song I hear playing. I don’t even think or am aware of it z I just do it.
#21
I swear to calm down, usually when I’m driving . I’m terrible driver.
#22
I look around my room…. I also wiggle my toes when I’m stressed, exited, or happy
#23
I have two
1. I eat soup with a fork. (I use the fork to eat the potatoes, meat, veggies etc. And then I eat the broth with a spoon)
2. I eat cereal differently from everyone. (I pour milk into one bowl and pour cereal into another bowl. I then take a couple spoonfuls of cereal from the bowl and transfer it into the one with milk. Then I eat it. I do this until my cereal is gone. This prevents it from getting soggy.)
#24
I eat ( and drink) things in a really specific way- one 1/4 on the left (usually the “bad” stuff- the bottom part of a piece of bread, the less crispy chips etc) and 3/4 on the right side of my mouth.- so if I have 3 of something, I eat 3/4 of one of them on the left and 2+1/4 on the right. Been doing it for years- it’s made me oddly good at fractions!
#25
Biting my knuckles 😂😂
#26
I chew on my hair. I have this one lock of hair that is permanently curled towards my mouth, even when I brush it.
Follow Us