Hey Pandas, What Are Some Of Your Top Songs? (Closed)

Tell me your favorite songs. I’m asking you to make a huge list of recommendations; in fact, I expect you to! Write down your entire playlist, for all I care! (That’s what I’m going to do!)
#1
Here‘s my (incomplete) list:
“The Rhythm“, „Panic Music“ and „True Colours“ by Kite
“Pain“ by Boy Harsher
“Straßen“ by ASCII Disko
“Bête Noire“ by Black Nail Cabaret
“Vitriol“ by Hapax
“Ruh“, „Sanri“ and „Agit“ by She Past Away
“This Morning Of September“, „Falling From Grace“ and many more by Hante.
“Mile Deep Hollow“ by IAMX
“Dark Allies“ and “Shallow Tears“ by Light Asylum
“Battles“, “Honey“ and “DRGS“ by Minuit Machine
“Spirit Of Ecstasy“ and “Witch Coast“ by Sad Madona
“The Sparrows And The Nightingales“, “Once In A Lifetime“ and “Kein Zurück“ by Wolfsheim
“Zeitmemory“ by Henke
“Logic“, “Lucretia My Reflection“ and “Nine While Nine“ by the Sisters of Mercy
“Heaven“, “Seize The Vivid Sky“ and “Our Darkness“ by Anne Clark
“Call The Ships To Port“ by Covenant
…and (almost) every song by The Cure!
#2
Get ready, it’s a long list. This is NOT in order of my favorites:
Rewrite the Stars from the Greatest Showman
You Give Love a Bad Name by Bon Jovi
Livin on a Prayer by Bon Jovi
So What by P!nk
Walk Me Home by P!nk
My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion
Shivers by Ed Sheeran
Set Fire to The Rain by Adele
Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga
If I Can’t Have You by Shawn Mendes
What About Us by P!nk
Something Big by Shawn Mendes
Best Day of My Life by American Authors
Trustfall by P!nk
Stronger by Kelly Clarkson
Galway Girl by Ed Sheeran
Firework by Katy Perry
Runaway by P!nk
Never Enough from the Greatest Showman
Turbulence by P!nk
Stitches by Shawn Mendes
Naturally by Selena Gomez
F**kin Perfect by P!nk
Kids in Love by P!nk
I Ain’t Worried by OneRepublic
Shut Up And Dance by WALK THE MOON
Million Reasons by Lady Gaga
All I Know So Far by P!nk
Bad Habits by Ed Sheeran
The Other Side from the Greatest Showman
It’s My Life by Bon Jovi
Ghost by Justin Beiber
Soak Up the Sun by Sheryl Crow
Fight Song by Rachel Platten
Strong Enough by Sheryl Crow
When I Get There by P!nk
Hate Me by P!nk
Just Like Fire by P!nk
Hall of Fame by The Script
Get the Party Started by P!nk
Grenade by Bruno Mars
Count on Me by Bruno Mars
#3
This will probably be a long list but bear with me
As it was by Harry Styles
Gossip by Chloe Breez
Hayloft II by Mother Mother
505 by Arctic Monkeys
Do I wanna know? by Arctic Monkeys
Welcome to the Black Parade by MCR
Mr. Brightside by The Killers
Somebody Told Me by The Killers
Microwave by Ricky Jamaraz
Ballad of a homeschooled girl by Olivia Rodrigo
Viva la Vida by Coldplay
Heather by Conan Gray
All-star by Smash Mouth
golden hour by JVKE
Feel Good Inc. by Gorillaz
Hey There Delilah by Plain White T’s
Water by Tyla
24K Magic by Bruno Mars
Talking to the moon by Bruno Mars
and anything by Arctic Monkeys and Lovejoy tbh
#4
“Let Me Be Sad” by I Prevail
“The Greatest Show Unearthed” by Creature Feature
“Ship in a Bottle” by Fin Argus
“Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
“Human” by Christina Perri
“Play With Fire” by Sam Tinnesz
“Bloodshot” by Sam Tinnesz
“Champion” by Neoni
“A Gorey Demise” by Creature Feature
“Counting Sheep” by SAFIA
“Natural” by Imagine Dragons
“One” by Three Dog Night
“My Demons” by STARSET
Follow Us