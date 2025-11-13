Apparently, Pencil Scars Are A Thing And There Are More People Affected Then You Would Think

The Internet and social media really does bring us together. How? Well, as one person once put it: “it turns out we were all living the same childhood in different houses.” It is extremely pleasant to find out that someone living thousands of miles away from you, had similar experiences in their childhood. For instance, the majority of us know the frightening feeling of when mom asked you to take out that chicken from the freezer and you didn’t. Or when your parents would walk into your room only to find all the dirty cups, plates and forks laying around. Or when your dad used to fall asleep on the couch with his arms crossed on his chest, but would suddenly wake up when you wanted to change the channel on TV. But this writer recently brought up something new and made us remember the traumas we even forgot we had.
Recently, this guy asked Twitter to share traumatic stories from people’s childhoods
Image credits: loswriter
Stories, which involve getting stabbed with a pencil
Image credits: Los_Writer
People were thinking they were the only ones to have it
Image credits: trentpawling10
Image credits: JamesMerlot
Image credits: nanatat07
Image credits: jenwhiteee
But they weren’t! And the stories just kept getting better with each tweet
Image credits: toaste_oven
Image credits: HepolaSamuel
Image credits: skeckard
Image credits: MeganMo24
Image credits: caitcox_
The guy who began the thread, showed his mark too
Image credits: Los_Writer
And some people were amazed to find out that they have the scar in almost the exact same spot
Image credits: jasonljin
Image credits: icaklittlefield
Also, there were some hardcore stories that luckily ended well
Image credits: RileySletten
Image credits: serff_board
Image credits: LWaucaush
Image credits: cam_stockbridge
Image credits: oliverbunyan
Image credits: willywildcat64
Well, what about you? Do you too have a bit of pencil led still stuck in your body? Tell us in the comments!
Image credits: odetovalerie
