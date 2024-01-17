Home
The Beekeeper’s Screenwriter: 5 Screenplays By Kurt Wimmer

The Beekeeper’s Screenwriter: 5 Screenplays By Kurt Wimmer

The Beekeeper’s Screenwriter: 5 Screenplays By Kurt Wimmer
Home
The Beekeeper’s Screenwriter: 5 Screenplays By Kurt Wimmer
The Beekeeper’s Screenwriter: 5 Screenplays By Kurt Wimmer

While most people with an interest in acting aspire to land their breakout role, screenwriters like Kurt Wimmer spent over a decade searching for a career-defining screenplay. After completing his studies at the University of South Florida, Wimmer graduated with a BFA in Art History. With his eyes fixed on Hollywood, Kurt Wimmer moved to Los Angeles, first as a director before focusing on a career in screenwriting.

Kurt Wimmer’s 2024 screenplay for The Beekeeper has got audiences excited. It has been an amazing start for the action film genre in 2024. However, it isn’t the first Kurt Wimmer’s screenplay to have received positive reviews. Wimmer has collaborated with several screenwriters in several popular films like The Recruit (2003), Street Kings (2008), The Misfits (2021), and Expend4bles (2023). These are 5 Kurt Wimmer’s screenplays that have stood out through the years.

Equilibrium (2002)

Kurt Wimmer's Equilibrium (2002)

Although Equilibrium‘s screenplay was far from being Kurt Wimmer’s first screenplay, it was the screenplay that gave the screenwriter the attention he deserved. Equilibrium (2002) was a critical and commercial flop after its theatrical release; it garnered a new fan base after it was released in video. Kurt Wimmer invented his own style of gun kata (gun fu), which was one of the movie’s highlights. Equilibrium (2002) starred Christian Bale, Emily Watson, Taye Diggs, Sean Bean, and William Fichtner. Wimmer not only wrote Equilibrium‘s screenplay but was also hired as the film’s director.

Ultraviolet (2006)

Kurt Wimmer's Ultraviolet (2006)

After Equilibrium (2006), Ultraviolet (2006) was Kurt Wimmer’s next directed film. While also writing its screenplay, Ultraviolet starred Milla Jovovich as its lead actor, playing Violet Song. Although critics panned Ultraviolet (2006) and only managed to break even at the Box Office, it was successful when released in video. Kurt Wimmer later disowned the movie after issues with Screen Gems, the company that produced it. However, because of the success of the film in the home media, Ultraviolet still remains one of Kurt Wimmer’s top screenplays.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

F. Gary Gary's Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

Kurt Wimmer ended the 2000s with the Law Abiding Citizen masterpiece screenplay. After the film’s release, Law Abiding Citizen became Wimmer’s highest-grossing screenplay. Directed by F. Gary Gray, Law Abiding Citizen tells the story of a man seeking justice for the death of his family and corrupt officials of the justice system. Casting two of Hollywood’s biggest stars at the time, Jamie Foxx and Gerard Butler, Law Abiding Citizen (2009) smashed Box Office expectations to earn $127.9 million. The movie also became Wimmer’s first screenplay that crossed the $100 million mark at the Box Office.

Salt (2010)

Kurt Wimmer's Salt (2010)

If the success of Law Abiding Citizen (2009) wasn’t enough proof of Kurt Wimmer’s screenwriting genius, he began the 2010s with another Box Office milestone success. Attracting Hollywood’s top talents, Wimmer’s Salt screenplay cast Angelina Jolie alongside Liev Schreiber and Chiwetel Ejiofor as its top cast. Jolie played the lead character, Evelyn Salt, who must go over and beyond to prove she’s not a Russian sleeper agent. Directed by Phillip Noyce, Salt grossed $293.5 million during its theatrical run. Interestingly, Kurt Wimmer initially wrote the screenplay with a male protagonist before Brian Helgeland rewrote it for Angelina Jolie to play the role. Tom Cruise reportedly was interested in playing the protagonist when he first saw Kurt Wimmer’s original screenplay.

Children of the Corn (2020)

Kurt Wimmer's Children of the Corn (2020)

The last time Kurt Wimmer directed a screenplay he wrote was in 2006 with Ultraviolet. After a fallout with the production company about his directing, Wimmer stayed away from the director’s chair for over a decade. His return to direct his Children of the Corn screenplay marked the end of his 14 years of directing hiatus. The supernatural slasher screenplay was also a deviation from his known action, thriller, and science fiction genre. Wimmer’s Children of the Corn was a reboot of the series and became the eleventh installment in the Children of the Corn series.

However, critics panned Wimmer’s screenplay and direction, and it was the last time the screenwriter directed a feature film. That same year, the supernatural horror thriller Spell was also released. Kurt Wimmer wrote the film’s screenplay. With the two horror screenplays flopping at the Box Office and receiving negative reviews from critics, Wimmer returned to writing screenplays in the action genre. Before his screenplay for The Beekeeper (2024), Kurt Wimmer co-wrote The Misfits‘ screenplay with Robert Henny and partly worked on the scripts for Expend4bles (2023).

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

As you found this post useful...

Would you like to share this post on Social media?

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Tags:
Related Posts
10 Huge Plot Holes in Movies
May 3, 2022
Movies and TV Shows Similar to Netflix’s Crime Thriller Clickbait
September 2, 2021
10 Medieval Movies That Take You Back in Time
December 27, 2023
The Righteous Gemstones
Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast Of The Righteous Gemstones
January 28, 2022
The Top 10 Netflix Movies To Watch This July
July 23, 2021
Five Reasons Why Bloodsport is Great and Five Why It’s Ridiculous
January 20, 2022

About The Author

Onyinye Izundu
More from this Author

Onyinye Izundu (He/Him) is a writer at TVOvermind. With a particular interest in fantasy, including popular shows like House of the Dragon, The Rings of Power, and Games of Thrones, Onyinye enjoys watching movies and TV shows of various genres. Some of his all-time favorite films include Armageddon, Independence Day (starring Will Smith), Gladiator, and the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 1-4 (still trying to wrap his head around the multiverse of Phase 5).

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.