Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast Of The Tragedy Of MacBeth

For the first time in his career, Joel Coen will be flying solo as a director on his latest feature, The Tragedy of MacBeth, which boasts the talents of Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand. The two veteran actors lead a stacked cast in this classic retelling of the popular Shakespearean story. This article will list the five terrible films that feature the cast of The Tragedy of MacBeth, whether they’re useless background actors to the charming leading man (or woman). Each movie has over ten reviews and is highly disregarded for the most part. The only films exempt from the article are animated features. Let’s get started with the first film.
Heart Condition
Have you ever wanted to see Denzel Washington as a ghost? Well, Heart Condition is the film for you. The film follows a racist cop, who doesn’t like Napoleon Stone, the black lawyer who’s sleeping with Jack’s ex-girlfriend. Stone mysteriously dies and Jack has a heart attack on the same night, but his life is saved when he receives Stone’s heart. Eventually, Jack sees Stone as a ghost and the former lawyer tries to get the cop to solve his mysterious murder. One of the core issues with Heart Condition is the jarring tonal shifts within the film. One moment it’s a comedy. The other its a murder/mystery. The next it’s a sentimental drama. Heart Condition’s premise is too silly to be taken seriously and the story is too complicated to be a lighthearted comedy. Denzel Washington gives it all as Napoleon Stone, but he’s drastically weighed down by a script that doesn’t understand what it wants to be.
Aeon Flux
This uninspired comic book adaptation sees Charlie Theron as Aeon Flux, who’s assigned the task of assassinating a high-ranking chairman to destroy the oppressive government. The premise of Aeon Flux is brimming with potential, and visuals are pretty stylish, but the film is drowned out by an unnecessarily complicated script that fails to tackle its mature themes in a compelling manner. Not surprisingly, Charlie Theron’s performance as the title character is pretty good; however, the actress isn’t able to elevate such a hollow and often pretentious script.
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Dark of the Moon was the beginning of the end for the popular franchise. This time, Sam Witwicky and his new girlfriend, Rose-Huntington-Whiteley are in the midst of a war between the evil Decepticons and Autobots. Optimus Prime believes that Sentinel Prime needs to be resurrected in order to lead them to victory; however, that decision may be a costly mistake that could actually lose them the war against the Decepticons. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen sent the franchise down a wrong path and Dark of the Moon continues down the same road because of Michael Bay’s love for action porn, racist and childish humor, and laughable characters who don’t really serve much of a purpose in the movie. Dark of the Moon is a convoluted mess that never gels well together, and the actors aren’t given much of a chance to shine because the script hates the notion of character development.
6 Underground
It’s Ryan Reynolds being Ryan Reynolds in a typical Michael Bay action film. This Netflix exclusive follows six individuals across the globe who join together to delete their pasts to change the future. 6 Underground taps into Michael Bay’s worse action tendencies. Not surprisingly, it’s a visually impressive action spectacle, but if you’re expecting a clever action film with strong characters and some good edgy humor then you’ve come to the wrong movie. 6 Underground will satisfy your action urges, but it ultimately falls flat due to its unbelievable premise that consists of plot holes galore. Stay away if you’re for more than brainless action pics.
Assassin’s Creed
Assassin’s Creed is proof that a talented cast and crew in front and behind the camera can still ruin a video game adaptation. Michael Fassbender is Cal Lynch, an assassin who travels back in time to 15th-century Spain through a revolutionary technology that unlocks the genetic memories contained in his DNA. The world and premise of Assassin’s Creed work perfectly for the video game, but as a movie it comes across a string of terribly executed cliff notes of the important plot points of the game. Unfortunately, the performances of the film are extremely dry including Fassbender himself, who’s more than capable of carrying his weight as the lead actor of any film. There are interesting moments found in Assassin’s Creed, but the visuals are murky at best, and the clunky and bland dialogue slows down a film that’s already an overstuffed slog.