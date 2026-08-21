This Community Shares Cats As Kittens And Adults, And The Transformations Are Delightful (21 New Pics)

If there’s one thing cats are particularly good at, it’s making time pass without anyone noticing. They start out as tiny, slightly awkward creatures with oversized paws and curious faces, and somehow turn into fully grown cats with very specific opinions about where they sleep, when they eat, and who is allowed to touch them. The funny thing is that even after all that growing, many of them still look unmistakably like the kittens they once were.
That’s exactly what makes the ‘Cat Grows’ community so enjoyable. Shared by cat lovers who document their pets at different stages of life, these before-and-after photos let you see just how much can change, and how much can stay exactly the same. Some cats develop dramatically different coats, coloring, or features, while others seem to have kept the exact same expression and personality, just in a much larger body.
Scroll down to see these feline transformations and compare the tiny kittens with the cats they eventually became. If one of these glow-ups caught you by surprise, give it an upvote and tell us which one in the comments!
More info: vk.ru
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