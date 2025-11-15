Hey Pandas, What Is Your Ideal Lifestyle? (Closed)

by

Where do you want to live, where do you want to work? Questions like those, make sure to answer down below!

#1

A big house with a garden that’s filled with dogs and cats, I’m not asking for much haha

#2

Get a boyfriend, have a good-paying job as a vet technician, own 3 rats, and live in an college apartment.

#3

A house in the country side, LOTS of animals and a job as a farmer. (Idk why I want to be a farmer, I just do)

#4

Have a bf and work at a zoo.

#5

In the countryside away from people, a SO and lots of animals.

#6

Stay home, work on cool contraptions and alternative vehicles in garage and travel to cool places.

#7

Multi billionaire

#8

Get married, maybe adopt kids? Live in a flat in San Francisco above our small business that sells pride apparel.

#9

I’m a teen under CPS, when I’m older a want a big family with both adopted and biological kids, a nice house with a big garden and a climbing frame. A nice boyfriend who will never divorce or break up with me like my parents did. A big TV with surround sound that we can watch together. An amazing job (paediatrician) and a nice family

#10

in anime world

#11

Simplicity, basics and security in all aspects

#12

Listen to the song ‘Cottagecore’ by Aeris. That’s my ideal lifestyle.

#13

Just a healthy lifestyle, waking up early in the morning, going on a run/ working out regularly. And being able to enjoy life with a growth mindset instead of acting out of tiredness or stress or etc. Also being able to put my family and friends first, just because they are the most amazing people ever and they completely deserve it. :)

