Seductive Lighting By Nymphs

I think we tend to forget what a significant impact on our perception of the world light has. Nymph lamp designs are created to remind us that.
Real beauty is not the lamp design itself; it’s the room lighting, atmosphere, and emotion it creates. Light patterns create paintings on your walls like no other room decoration piece, that can make you wonder, dream, and forget about daily problems. Dim light isn’t good for reading, but for a relaxing conversation, for sharing a piece of your soul and getting the same in return, for the most intimate moments in our lives. For those who seek for more passion in their lives, are tired of candles for romance, paintings for home decoration, who love natural materials and handmade work, these cool lamps will bring a lot of joy.
It’s not really about creating things, it’s about creating feelings as music or perfume does.
Source: nymphsworkshop.com
