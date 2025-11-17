This Artist Gives Hospitalized Kids Spray-On “Tattoos” To Make Their Days Brighter, And Here’s The Result (24 New Pics)

Benjamin Lloyd, a talented artist from New Zealand, devised a creative way to uplift the spirits of children at Starship Children’s Hospital in Auckland. Rather than using traditional tattoo ink, he employs specialized, non-permanent sprays to create ‘tattoo’ designs on these young patients.

The aim? To boost their confidence and offer a welcome distraction during their challenging treatments at the hospital. This innovative approach underscores that it’s not about real tattoos, but about offering comfort and strength to these young warriors (see part 1 by clicking here).

More info: Facebook | Instagram

#1

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#2

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#3

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#4

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#5

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#6

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#7

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#8

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#9

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#10

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#11

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#12

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#13

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#14

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#15

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#16

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#17

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#18

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#19

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#20

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#21

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#22

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#23

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

#24

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Image source: benjamin_lloyd_returns

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
