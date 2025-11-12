41 Couple Comics That Are Too Relatable If You Have A Clingy And Cute Girlfriend

Cutesy couples webcomics seem to be on-trend lately, with plenty of inspiring and heartwarming examples to choose from. These comics are from Seoul-based artist gyung that tell simple tales of love and the joys of companionship.
If you are in a long term relationship, you’ll definitely relate to some of the situations and everyday problems gyung, whose real name is Kyu-Young Lee, portrays. If you’re a little lonely, they will inspire you to go out and find your special someone!
Kyu-Young has been illustrating his couple comics for about a year now and says that they are definitely based on real-life situations. “Yeah, it’s all about us,” he told Bored Panda. “It’s our precious story, we met three years ago and just got married this month. Nowadays, she thinks that she should try to provide as much material as she can!”
For now, the relatable comics are just a hobby and a way to chronicle a cute couple’s life together. “I work for a design company, but I can’t draw the pictures I want to,” he explained. “Companies require you to draw pictures for consumers. However, the pictures I post on Instagram are the ones I actually want to draw.”
“I get inspiration for my sweet yet funny comics from my life. My girlfriend is a huge part of my life. Sometimes people can’t say what they want to say. That is why I like to express my words in pictures.”
We can't get enough of Kyu-Young's adorably funny comic strips!
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
#31
#32
#33
#34
#35
#36
#37
#38
#39
#40
#41
