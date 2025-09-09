3D Artist Gives Classic Cartoons A Luxurious, Slightly Dark Makeover

What happens when childhood favorites meet luxury and high fashion? Gal Yosef, the 3D artist known for reimagining beloved cartoon characters, takes things a step further by placing them in a world of money, designer brands, and bold attitude.
Familiar faces like Bugs Bunny or Spongebob take on a sharper, more ironic edge as they pose with designer goods and stacks of cash. It’s a mix of humor, nostalgia, and a hint of mischief, showing cartoon characters in a side of life we’ve never really seen before.
#1 Snoopy And Woodstock (Peanuts)
Image source: galyosef
#2 Bart Simpson
Image source: galyosef
#3 Goofy
Image source: galyosef
#4 Minnie Mouse
Image source: galyosef
#5 Tom And Jerry
Image source: galyosef
#6 Batman And Joker
Image source: galyosef
#7 Popeye And Olive Oyl
Image source: galyosef
#8 Pikachu
Image source: galyosef
#9 Powerpuff Girls
Image source: galyosef
#10 Hello Kitty
Image source: galyosef
#11 Pink Panther
Image source: galyosef
#12 Alice And Jack Skellington
Image source: galyosef
#13 Bulbasaur
Image source: galyosef
#14 Spongebob Squarepants
Image source: galyosef
#15 Doraemon
Image source: galyosef
#16 Jaq And Gus
Image source: galyosef
#17 Simba, Timon And Pumbaa
Image source: galyosef
#18 Scrooge Mcduck
Image source: galyosef
#19 Pinocchio
Image source: galyosef
#20 Pink Panther
Image source: galyosef
#21 Tom And Jerry
Image source: galyosef
#22 Clefairy
Image source: galyosef
#23 Cuckoo
Image source: galyosef
#24 Blastoise
Image source: galyosef
#25 Winnie-The-Pooh
Image source: galyosef
#26 Garfield
Image source: galyosef
#27 Spongebob Squarepants
Image source: galyosef
#28 Mario
Image source: galyosef
#29 Pokemon
Image source: galyosef
#30 Pikachu
Image source: galyosef
