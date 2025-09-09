3D Artist Gives Classic Cartoons A Luxurious, Slightly Dark Makeover

What happens when childhood favorites meet luxury and high fashion? Gal Yosef, the 3D artist known for reimagining beloved cartoon characters, takes things a step further by placing them in a world of money, designer brands, and bold attitude.

Familiar faces like Bugs Bunny or Spongebob take on a sharper, more ironic edge as they pose with designer goods and stacks of cash. It’s a mix of humor, nostalgia, and a hint of mischief, showing cartoon characters in a side of life we’ve never really seen before.

More info: Instagram | behance.net | artstation.com | Facebook | x.com

#1 Snoopy And Woodstock (Peanuts)

Image source: galyosef

#2 Bart Simpson

Image source: galyosef

#3 Goofy

Image source: galyosef

#4 Minnie Mouse

Image source: galyosef

#5 Tom And Jerry

Image source: galyosef

#6 Batman And Joker

Image source: galyosef

#7 Popeye And Olive Oyl

Image source: galyosef

#8 Pikachu

Image source: galyosef

#9 Powerpuff Girls

Image source: galyosef

#10 Hello Kitty

Image source: galyosef

#11 Pink Panther

Image source: galyosef

#12 Alice And Jack Skellington

Image source: galyosef

#13 Bulbasaur

Image source: galyosef

#14 Spongebob Squarepants

Image source: galyosef

#15 Doraemon

Image source: galyosef

#16 Jaq And Gus

Image source: galyosef

#17 Simba, Timon And Pumbaa

Image source: galyosef

#18 Scrooge Mcduck

Image source: galyosef

#19 Pinocchio

Image source: galyosef

#20 Pink Panther

Image source: galyosef

#21 Tom And Jerry

Image source: galyosef

#22 Clefairy

Image source: galyosef

#23 Cuckoo

Image source: galyosef

#24 Blastoise

Image source: galyosef

#25 Winnie-The-Pooh

Image source: galyosef

#26 Garfield

Image source: galyosef

#27 Spongebob Squarepants

Image source: galyosef

#28 Mario

Image source: galyosef

#29 Pokemon

Image source: galyosef

#30 Pikachu

Image source: galyosef

