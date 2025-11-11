Artist Gives Sick Kids Awesome Tattoos To Make Life In Hospital More Fun

New Zealand artist Benjamin Lloyd recently announced on Facebook that he would give all the kids at Auckland’s Starship Children’s Hospital temporary tattoos if he received 50 likes. But he didn’t get 50 likes. He got over 400,000 of them! And the number just keep on rising.
True to his word, Lloyd has agreed to honor his pledge. The artist has been airbrushing for ten years but has only recently started painting tattoos. He only did them for fun, and only for adults, but when he suggested doing them for the kids at the children’s hospital the internet went into overdrive. He’ll soon commence his admirable tattoo-a-thon, but in the meantime, check out these pictures to see the sort of awesome sleeves that these cool kids will soon be sporting.
“Nothing brings me more joy than boosting kids confidence with a custom tattoo,” wrote Lloyd on Facebook. “The only bad thing is that they don’t want to take a shower afterwards.” Any chance you can do us next?
More info: Facebook | Starship Children’s Hospital
Watch Benjamin in action here:
These temporary tattoos for kids are both heartwarming and badass. See how artists push boundaries of age and style in our tattoo innovation hub.
Follow Us