Hey Pandas, What’s A Super Overrated Product, Item, Or Trend? (Closed)

by

For me, it’s the Dior lip oil.

#1

branded stuff.

if you get a plain white t-shirt from gucci, its like 500 bucks

if you get one from your average generic brand, its 5 bucks

they are the same thing. its all in the branding

#2

Social media made trends, just because someone did it and some people find it cool doesn’t mean you have to do it

#3

Prime, why tf are people paying thousands of dollars for a slightly different version of gatorade?

#4

Pumpkin spice, its ok at best and has literally been put into way too many products. Like seriously do we really need pumpkin spice tooth paste or toilet paper?

#5

Apple stuff. Insanely restrictive OS, not actually that good in performance, hugely over-priced. I’m not saying some Android phones aren’t over-priced too, but at least you can actually bend the OS to your will and customise it properly without endless software updates designed solely to slow it down.

#6

Crocs. You’re paying $50+ for shoes that probably take a fifth of that to manufacture, and everyone expects you to have them.

#7

Hate me if you want, but going to the Barbie movie…

I get that some people might actually like it but most of my friends went because of the online hype and ended up leaving half way through the movie.

#8

Dyson hair wrap thingy
hey dudes
and stupid trends that hvrt other people or themselves

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Irresistibly Cute Cat Illustrations That Might Make You Smile
3 min read
Oct, 9, 2025
Alarming Flat Earthers’ Conversation About A Preschooler’s Textbook Brainwashing Their Kids Goes Viral
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Poke Fun At Our Modern Society In My 30 Cartoons Of The Human Evolution Silhouette
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hired To Watch An “Independent” Child, Teen Sitter Arrives And Finds A Nonverbal, Bedridden Boy
3 min read
Nov, 8, 2025
I Want To Share These 7 Faces And Stories Of Trans People To Create More Understanding In The World
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Artist Creates Hyper-Realistic Makeup That Will Leave You With Chills
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.