Hey Pandas, What’s A Super Overrated Product, Item, Or Trend? (Closed)

For me, it’s the Dior lip oil.
#1
branded stuff.
if you get a plain white t-shirt from gucci, its like 500 bucks
if you get one from your average generic brand, its 5 bucks
they are the same thing. its all in the branding
#2
Social media made trends, just because someone did it and some people find it cool doesn’t mean you have to do it
#3
Prime, why tf are people paying thousands of dollars for a slightly different version of gatorade?
#4
Pumpkin spice, its ok at best and has literally been put into way too many products. Like seriously do we really need pumpkin spice tooth paste or toilet paper?
#5
Apple stuff. Insanely restrictive OS, not actually that good in performance, hugely over-priced. I’m not saying some Android phones aren’t over-priced too, but at least you can actually bend the OS to your will and customise it properly without endless software updates designed solely to slow it down.
#6
Crocs. You’re paying $50+ for shoes that probably take a fifth of that to manufacture, and everyone expects you to have them.
#7
Hate me if you want, but going to the Barbie movie…
I get that some people might actually like it but most of my friends went because of the online hype and ended up leaving half way through the movie.
#8
Dyson hair wrap thingy
hey dudes
and stupid trends that hvrt other people or themselves
