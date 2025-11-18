30 Things Women Don’t Understand About Men

The differences between men and women – the ultimate inexhaustible topic. The one dead horse that we’ll probably keep beating for centuries to come. It seems that everything possible is already said. There are thousands of books and advice columns written about it, movies, TV shows, podcasts – you name it. Yet we’re still here – talking, reading, and writing about it.
This particular thread has gotten quite a lot of attention. When one netizen asked, “Women, what do you find the most confusing about men?“, almost 30k people flocked to the comments to share their thoughts. From what men really think when they fall silent to why pooping takes so long for them – the women of Reddit had many unanswered questions.
#1
I’m a man. But something that confused my wife is when I suddenly take a deep breath for no reason. She’s like “are you ok? You sure? Anything you need to talk about? What’s going on?” And I just say “nah I’m fine, think I just forgot to breathe and catching up”.
#2
My wife’s biggest gripe is that I will spend time hiking / drinking / driving / whatever with friends I haven’t seen in months, and when I get home I will have absolutely nothing to report back despite having talked solidly with them for six hours.
My wife on the other hand will casually pass a friend in the street and within ten minutes knows what theyve done every day since they last spoke, the health and financial status of them and all other friends and relatives, and a forward facing calendar for the next three months.
#3
I cannot understand the logic that you want me to get a full time job and work just as hard as you during the week, but also want all the comforts of a 1950’s housewife without putting in any of the work yourself.
#4
I don’t find this confusing, more sad. A lot of men aren’t told how handsome, sexy, good looking they are. I tell my husband how much he turns me on daily, and I feel like women get that all the time but men, not so much.
Edit: Dang this blew up. I just want to say all you guys deserve to be told how sexy you are and you should definitely let it be known! I don’t think a lot of partners out there realize how much you’d appreciate it.
#5
When my boyfriend is quiet for too long and I ask him what he’s thinking about, and he says simply, “nothing”, and shrugs. This happens at least twice a month.
What … what do you mean … nothing???? You can actively sit there and just wipe your brain clean??? No buzz buzz?? Just elevator music behind the eyes???
What kind of f*****g superpower is that and where do I sign up??
#6
You can be completely oblivious to any mess in the house but can spot a wall has been brush painted in the wrong direction from 20ft away.
#7
You know that meme, where a woman is thinking “huh, he’s probably thinking about other women” and in actuality the guy is thinking the most random of things. Yeah. That.
#8
Why they can’t find anything that is right in front of them I swear to god I find everyone’s things for them at work!
#9
I find it confusing how men are so forgiving. It’s one of the things I adore the most about men and find the most baffling. I’m learning now that men will get over things like 40 minutes after they happen and genuinely get frustrated and sad when their girls hold grudges. I’ve found that the people I’ve had falling outs with and was able to rekindle my friendships with were mostly all men.
I also find it weird how men will fight each other and then be best friends the next day.
#10
Why do men always have the prettiest and longest eyelashes?
#11
That “we ain’t going to the doctor” but the limb has fallen off.
#12
Why they take such a long time to poop.
Do you go in there when you actually need to go or just because you think you might need to go so you just sit for a while to see what happens?
As a woman both kinds of trips to the toilet take the same amount of time for me. But every man I know makes pooping a 30 minute event.
#13
I’m a man, but let me offer something I find confusing about other men, which I’m sure women do too.
Why do you get so defensive when a woman points out some trait of men they’ve been around that they don’t like? Why do you feel personally attacked? If you don’t like the accusations that some men are pervs and rapists, what does it matter if you’re not a perv or a rapist? The term “not all men” gets thrown around a lot but a) no one said it was and b) it being “some men” is enough that women have to be careful.
All you need to do is not be that guy, and call out s****y behaviour when you can. That’s it.
#14
My gf is still baffled at the fact that I can just turn off my brain and not think of anything
#15
How they’re able to have so much fun with their friends all the time
They make digging a hole in the beach with their friends look like the most fun thing in the world I really admire that
#16
The obsession some men have with sports. Personally I don’t get it, it’s just a bunch of guys throwing a ball around for two hours. I’m not bashing anyone who likes sports, I just don’t get it.
#17
When they behave as the smartest man in the world and five minutes later as the village idiot.
#18
Some men have absolutely no problem picking after themselves at work, but forget how to do it the moment they step into their homes.
I swear it’s like a switch.
How can you keep a whole workshop at work neat and tidy, but forget that the laundry basket exists?
#19
When a guy will slip something very heartbreaking into a convo , like something an extremely abusive parent did or whatever and he’s talking about it very casually and your like holy f**k my dude are you alright but you can’t actually say that or overreact too much because he’ll never tell you anything again if you do so you have to sit there and be like ahhh yes that sucks dude but inside ur like sir may I hug you please
#20
Why some men don’t go to the doctor or dentist, unless someone else makes the appointment for them.
#21
So many men I know pass off just this really chill vibe and they all seem to just be cool with each other. How tf do they do it!?!?
#22
What happens to your d***s when you run? Do you feel them flop around? And what do you do with it when you ride a bike?
#23
I’m a dude, but why do we all pretty much collectively enjoy digging random holes? Especially at the beach.
Edit: just got back from the beach and yes, I did dig a hole there!
#24
When guys are seriously injured but act like its just a scratch… that they can somehow walk it off. All the guys I know are like this.
#25
I’ve learned a lot being married to my husband, but there’s one thing I fail to understand in general. Why do you guys like to stare out the window so often? It’s usually just going up to a window or looking out the front door, and you fall into a trance. What’s up with that?
#26
I always tell my wife if it’s not (was not): moving, on fire, or naked I didn’t see it.
#27
Why can’t they find things? If you ask them to bring you something from the closet, refrigerator, living room, whatever, they can’t find it!
#28
Why do guys just sit in silence sometimes. I thought for a long time my boyfriend was sick of me but he was just sitting there with his brain off ig…
#29
How their crotch doesn’t hurt when they run or go up the stairs. Like, even with underwear, you just have stuff hanging down there. I don’t even have a large chest and it hurts to run regardless if I’m wearing a bra or not
#30
How can they be so smart, and have so many knowledge about something, but they can be so, so stupid, do they have a switch about topics?
