I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

by

In 2015, I was approached to take part in a celebratory project for the 375th anniversary of Montreal. The commission was to develop a photo postcard that creatively depicted the future, which would be stored in a vault and sent in 25 years. I dreamt of a scenario around a gathering of colorful balloons; a concept that quickly became a theme that I developed in stunning locations with beautiful views across Canada, the US, and Europe.

I recently exhibited this photo series in a Parisian gallery and collaborated with an English composer named Xander Simmons to create a soundscape that fit the photo ideas, adding a new dimension to the experience. I’m very excited to share this now with you. You can also listen to the music here!

These stunning pictures develop the idea of an interaction between man and balloon. Halfway between dream and science fiction, this is an encounter of the third kind. The balloon stands as a metaphor for an unknown form of life descending upon humanity, sent perhaps to deliver a message. This creative idea is a representation of our most enigmatic dreams — a journey into the limbo of our subconscious, inviting us to disconnect and reflect on the journeys of our own design.

More info: clementguegan.com | Instagram

#1 Départ Au Travail

Montreal, QC, Canada

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#2 The Beginning

Dinosaur Provincial Park, AB, Canada

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#3 The Search

Montreal, QC, Canada

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#4 Rencontre Personnelle

Chauvry, France

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#5 Why Escape?

Lyon, France

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#6 Only The Winds

Montreal, QC, Canada

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#7 Mementum

Montreal, QC, Canada

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#8 Hostile

Mount Rainier, WA, USA

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#9 Quiet Morning

Chauvry, France

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#10 The Adventure Continues

Whistler, BC, Canada

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#11 Harmonie

Vancouver, BC, Canada

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#12 Encounter Of The Third Kind

Calgary, AB, Canada

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#13 First Encounter

Montreal, QC, Canada

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#14 Lost In Our Dreams

Mount Rainier, WA, USA

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#15 Questioning

Montreal, QC, Canada

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#16 Passage

Disneyland, Paris, France

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

#17 I’ve Been Waiting

Ibiza, Spain

I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

