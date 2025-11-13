I Use My Surreal Balloon Photography To Transport People To Another World

In 2015, I was approached to take part in a celebratory project for the 375th anniversary of Montreal. The commission was to develop a photo postcard that creatively depicted the future, which would be stored in a vault and sent in 25 years. I dreamt of a scenario around a gathering of colorful balloons; a concept that quickly became a theme that I developed in stunning locations with beautiful views across Canada, the US, and Europe.
I recently exhibited this photo series in a Parisian gallery and collaborated with an English composer named Xander Simmons to create a soundscape that fit the photo ideas, adding a new dimension to the experience. I’m very excited to share this now with you. You can also listen to the music here!
These stunning pictures develop the idea of an interaction between man and balloon. Halfway between dream and science fiction, this is an encounter of the third kind. The balloon stands as a metaphor for an unknown form of life descending upon humanity, sent perhaps to deliver a message. This creative idea is a representation of our most enigmatic dreams — a journey into the limbo of our subconscious, inviting us to disconnect and reflect on the journeys of our own design.
More info: clementguegan.com | Instagram
#1 Départ Au Travail
Montreal, QC, Canada
#2 The Beginning
Dinosaur Provincial Park, AB, Canada
#3 The Search
Montreal, QC, Canada
#4 Rencontre Personnelle
Chauvry, France
#5 Why Escape?
Lyon, France
#6 Only The Winds
Montreal, QC, Canada
#7 Mementum
Montreal, QC, Canada
#8 Hostile
Mount Rainier, WA, USA
#9 Quiet Morning
Chauvry, France
#10 The Adventure Continues
Whistler, BC, Canada
#11 Harmonie
Vancouver, BC, Canada
#12 Encounter Of The Third Kind
Calgary, AB, Canada
#13 First Encounter
Montreal, QC, Canada
#14 Lost In Our Dreams
Mount Rainier, WA, USA
#15 Questioning
Montreal, QC, Canada
#16 Passage
Disneyland, Paris, France
#17 I’ve Been Waiting
Ibiza, Spain
