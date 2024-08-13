Industry Season 3 Returns with Luxurious Drama and New Faces

The wait is over—Industry, HBO’s intense financial drama, returns for its third season. As we dive back into the world of Pierpoint, it’s essential to remember the intricate web of character dynamics and high-stakes deals that define this thrilling series.

The Season Three Opener

The third season opens with a bang, featuring our girl having the worst possible luxury-yacht birthday party ever. Surrounded by unfamiliar faces and her father who has sex with a staff member, this scene sets the tone for the season ahead: opulent yet deeply unsettling.

Main Characters and Their Struggles

Industry’s main characters continue to navigate the treacherous waters of high finance at Pierpoint’s London branch. Harper (Myha’la Herrold) remains ruthless and smarter than her peers, which is necessary given her falsified qualifications. Robert (Harry Lawtey), an outsider from a working-class background, struggles to fit into the elitist environment. Yasmin (Marisa Abela), benefiting from nepotism but largely unfit for her role, leverages relationships for power she lacks in her job.

Pushing Boundaries and Stretching Budgets

This season marks a shift in Stuart budgets and presentation style. The yacht party epitomizes the new season’s flashier approach, contrasting starkly with previous seasons’ focus on more subdued power plays and tactical manipulations.

New Faces and Familiar Turmoil

The boardroom buzzes with excitement as Pierpoint manages an IPO for Henry Muck’s green energy startup, Lumi. Kit Harrington steps into the role of Muck, bringing fresh energy to the already high-octane environment. The themes of “impact investment” and “ESG” are prevalent, pulling direct inspiration from today’s real-world financial trends.

Yasmin’s Tumultuous Journey

Yasmin’s storyline intensifies as she becomes a tabloid target following her father’s disappearance and the loss of her trust fund. Her interactions with Henry Muck add another layer to her character, blending vulnerability and resilience.

The Realities of Financial Drama

Keen insights from show writers Konrad Kay and Mickey Down, both former investment bankers, anchor Industry in reality. Kay mentioned that the show was a little bit of revenge and a cathartic exercise for us. This authentic perspective elevates the show’s gripping narrative, making each episode feel like eavesdropping on real-life financial machinations.

