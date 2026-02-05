Boulet’s Daily Life Comics Capture The Chaos Of Kids, Time, And A Brain That Won’t Chill

French cartoonist and illustrator Gilles Roussel (better known as Boulet) has been drawing sharp, funny comics for years, from published series work to his long-running webcomic blog Bouletcorp, later collected as Notes. Alongside his online work, he’s also published and collaborated on books, including Bea Wolf, a children’s book written by Zach Weinersmith (of SMBC Comics) and illustrated by Boulet. The story playfully reimagines epic, mythic storytelling in a way that’s big, bold, and accessible for younger readers.
But the strips in this post zoom in on something much smaller and way more relentless: everyday life in your head when you’re a parent, when your body starts filing complaints, and when your brain insists on experiencing the world in its own slightly sideways way.
In short, these comics aren’t about big dramatic events. They’re about the daily chaos you recognize immediately, especially if your life includes kids, creaky joints, or a brain that never shuts up.
“Baby blues”
A lot of these panels read like tiny “caught on camera” moments. One second, everything is calm, and you’re convinced you’ve finally found the perfect setup: the kid is playing, you’re working, and you’re being responsible about it. Then the baby makes one noise that could mean anything, and you’re instantly in full emergency mode, sprinting back with the emotional intensity of someone defusing a bomb. Boulet nails that modern-parent whiplash, where “keeping an eye” somehow becomes a full-time job for the part of your brain that refuses to relax.
“Back”
The same vibe runs through the aging jokes, too. The humor isn’t “I’m old, woe is me,” but the weird little betrayals: the surprise aches, the sudden caution, the sense that your body now has its own opinions about stairs, sleep, or simply existing. And woven through it all is Boulet’s knack for odd, personal logic: the way your mind makes connections no one asked for, turns simple things into elaborate mental systems, and somehow makes you feel seen for laughing at it.
“Stick”
“Car”
“Ordinary day”
“Qobuz”
