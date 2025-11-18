“I’m Bored Of Wearing Clothes,” Says Kesha As She Poses On Chair With Nothing On

Kesha’s latest Instagram update served up a delicious twist on mealtime etiquette.
The 37-year-old pop icon spiced up Instagram with some bare-all snaps, choosing to dine on a bowl of salad wearing nothing.
With a cheeky caption that said, “But…. I’m bored of wearing clothes,” the We R Who We R singer shared two sultry images that had fans losing their minds.
In one of the pictures, the free-spirited diva was seen under some bed covers and offering a big smile to the camera. Her long blonde hair cascaded down her back.
Kesha seemed laidback and relaxed as she shared a couple of sultry, clothes-free snaps on Instagram
Image credits: Kesha / Instagram
Image credits: Kesha / Instagram
The second picture showed off her tattooed arms and feet as she sat on a chair and casually ate her salad in the nude.
Fans gushed over her pictures and left compliments like “Gorgeous,” “so hot,” and “Queen!!” in the comments section.
“She just doesn’t age,” one said, while another quipped, “Freedom looks good on you.”
“Feel free not to wear clothes,” said another.
“But…. I’m bored of wearing clothes,” she wrote in the caption as she shared the following two pictures
Image credits: Kesha / Instagram
Image credits: Kesha / Instagram
“Just did that last night after showering so awesome and funny a coincidence that you posted this today,” shared one fan. “Like, nobody’s here to dress up for, we’re not that cold, and ooh time for some breakfast. Went through that whole thing. What a (good) trip! Love your tattoos they’re all so cool!”
Earlier this month, the pop powerhouse celebrated the 15th anniversary of her world-famous debut single, TiK ToK.
Reflecting on the anniversary, she shared how proud she is that the song still captures the carefree, fun-loving spirit of her younger self, a version of herself she’s determined to protect as she continues to evolve.
The pop icon celebrated 15 years of her first single, TiK ToK, by brushing her teeth with Jack Daniel’s as a nod to the song’s lyrics
“TiK ToK was the first single that I put into this world that had my voice AND my name credited!!!! I remember making it fun and happy because that’s how I felt and wanted others to feel,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption.
“What I’m so proud of is that’s how this song STILL makes me feel, through it all, and those are emotions I want all of us to connect to,” she continued.
While the song reminds her of a naive and wild younger self, she feels the song “eternalizes” a part of herself that she loves.
In an emotional post, the artist said TiK Tok reminds her of a side of herself that she “fiercely” wants to protect
“15 (!!!!!!) years later, I see this song as a snapshot into the way I saw the world at the time,” she went on to say. “That girl was naive and wild and playful. This song eternalizes a side of myself that I love very much, and now see I have to protect fiercely. The world has changed so much and so have I.”
“The whole ride has been absolute insanity, but the JOY✨ is still riding,” she added. “I hope you all can find 3 1/2 minutes of play in this song and connect with your wild child-like joy. Thank you for making my life so magical animals, it’s one for the books! x.”
The release of her single Joyride last month marked her debut as an independent artist
The hit-making artist dropped her new single, Joyride, last month. It marked a new beginning for her, being her first release as an independent artist since parting ways with Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records and RCA.
