Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don’t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

by

It is estimated that in 2021 an average person might be exposed to as many as 10,000 ads per day. It seems like a lot, but when you think about it, ads bombard us on social media, TV, billboards, and even inside our fortune cookies. We get so used to them that we don’t even notice.

One would like to think that marketing and advertising should bridge the gap between the seller and the buyer; make people trust the product and encourage them to use it. But their words often sound too good to be true. And they often are. If you see a big sign yelling “Everything’s 30% off”, it might be designed to make you miss the small line at the bottom where it says that the offer applies to a handful of selected items only. Congratulations, you’ve just encountered false marketing.

This time, we will check out a few ‘sometimes ridiculous, other times alarming and infuriating’ marketing techniques that evil businesses use to take advantage of us and manipulate customers into buying more stuff. Continue scrolling and see these examples for yourself!

After you’re done reading, don’t forget to check out this previous Bored Panda post with 30 pictures that companies do not want you to see.

#1 Trashy Company

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: mkbhd

#2 Man, That’s Really Cheap… Oh

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: LuMo096

#3 Packaging For These Markers

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Chev_350

#4 And During A Pandemic

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Colon Brew, Colon Brew

#5 I Have An Ad In My Fortune Cookie

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Full_Metal_Machinist

#6 Bought A Chicken Pot Pie Thinking It Was The Size Of The Outer Tin Before Cutting Into It And Seeing This Monstrosity

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: ItRhymesWithFreak

#7 New Cereal Box Is 11% Taller With 1.6% Less Cereal

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: ______———

#8 So Basically Every Price

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: BrendanTFirefly

#9 Imagine Cleaning A Fan So Well That You Uncover 2 New Blades

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: erkang06

#10 That Would Explain Why My Ankle Hurts

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: ASAPxSyndicate

#11 By Opening The Envelope For The License Agreement, You Agree To It

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: PandaKing185

#12 Walmart Employee Here. We Were Given These Shirts Today. Walmart Profits Billions Off Of This Pandemic, Then Compares Their Sacrifice To WW2 Veterans

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: TehAwkwardOne

#13 This “Dual” Camera Smartphone Doesn’t Have Two Functioning Cameras

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Funnyonol

#14 False Advertising Should Be A Felony

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: anniemaymoo

#15 When You Thumbs Down Trash Like This On Netflix But It Keeps Coming Back At The Top Of Your Homepage

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: wozmatic

#16 Went In For The $1.99 Lunch Special. Sorry Sir, That Says $7.99 Lunch Special

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: JeffTrav

#17 The Mixed Signals Of This Shoe Sale Advertisement

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: MNgirlinaNDworld

#18 Unremovable Ads On My $2,500 Samsung Smart TV

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: BrownLandlord

#19 My Mother Recently Passed Away. This Morning I Thought I Got An Email From Her. Nope, Just A Spam Tabloid Naming Their Contact “Mom”

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Raise_Master

#20 This Packaging. Was Wondering Why It Ran Out So Quickly

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: GreenCupcake23

#21 Walgreens Replaced Their Freezer Window Panels With Screens That Constantly Flash/Move And Don’t Even Accurately Represent What’s Inside The Fridge

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: catmomextraordinaire

#22 This Post Card Is Made To Look Like It’s From The Dealership. It’s Printed To Look Like The Information Is Smudged So That You Will Call Them

It’s a third-party warrantee company.

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Darknight1993

#23 This “Avocado” Oil

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: BoringGrass0

#24 Dish Network Sent Out Advertisements In Envelopes That Make It Look Like A Special Occasion Card

Also, trying to manipulate people by making the cards look handmade by a child.

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Pie-Makers-Mistress

#25 I Live In Minneapolis, Some Jerk Is Leaving This In Tip Jars Around Town Ahead Of Trump’s Rally Today

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: catherine_zetascarn

#26 An “Empty” Ink Cartridge That Probably Could Have Printed Another 50+ Sheets

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Anonymous_None

#27 Sign The Contract Without Reading It Please

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: cy6nu5

#28 I Just Found 20 Tunisian Dinars (7.5 Dollars) On The Ground, Then After Opening It, It Was Just An Advertisement For Some Stupid Discount

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: khalil-ammari

#29 This Website Hilariously Just Stretches The Pixels To Turn Regular Clothing Into “Maternity” Clothing

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: LurkeyMcLurkersen

#30 They Took Away The In-Store Signage To Force You To Download Their App

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: JustDewItPLZ

#31 I Just Got Ad In The Mail Disguised As A Hand-Written Letter. Address Is Covered So I Don’t Doxx Myself

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: pillager_of_poopers

#32 This Pamphlet I Got On My Door Making Me Not Want To Touch My Doorknob Until I Realized

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: yusefudattebayo

#33 This “Gold” Chalk That My Daughter Received As A Gift. White Chalk Spray-Painted Gold

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Benci007

#34 I Love Ads On My £250 Console That I Continue To Pay £6 A Month To Play On

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: TS_Optics

#35 Is That Really Free Delivery?

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: theskyopened

#36 This Vending Machine Is 100% Sold Out. It Only Tells You That Items Are Sold Out After You’ve Put Money In/Used Your Card

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Digiboy62

#37 Food Delivery Service That Tells You “Someone Is At The Door! Okay We Lied”

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: kmartshoppr

#38 This Kettle Saves 70% Energy. As Long As You Need To Boil 70% Less Water

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: UnlikeSome

#39 Nearly Didn’t Notice The Cheapest Car Wash Program

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: tarek122

#40 Chipotle Goes All-Out Advertising That For The Next Week Delivery Is Free, And Then Casually Makes The Delivery Menu Priced Higher Than The Regular One

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Arucious

#41 Advertise Free WiFi But Make Sure The Customers Know The Procedure For How To Pay For It

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: mauricewilliams455

#42 Retail Sign At H&M Today. The Small Line Is Hard To Read In Person

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: DarkRoastt

#43 I Got A Ticket. No, Just An Ad For A Tattoo Place

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Hummocky

#44 My School Has Vending Machines With Candy That Costs 1.50. They Conveniently Leave Off The 1 So It Looks Like It Costs 0.50

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Lopad_NotThePokemon

#45 Who Thought It Was A Good Idea To Put An Image Of 7 Churros For The Sign Of 3 Churros

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Imhereforgiofilmsbro

#46 Please, Just Stop Using Fake Money As Advertising

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: notbeatrizportinari

#47 Got A Letter In An Envelope Which Said My Lease Was Terminated. Just Another Ad

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: enderr920

#48 How To Dissapoint Every Student On Campus

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: sharkyboi

#49 Film Producers: “We Need To Advertise We Have Multiple CGI Dragons.” Marketers: “Say No More”

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: is_it_a_lie

#50 This Advertisement Designed To Look Like An Amazon Package

Evil Marketing Techniques That Businesses Don&#8217;t Want You To Know (50 New Pics)

Image source: Nic0lodeon

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Welcome To The ‘Roof Of Japan’, The Snowiest Road In The World
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Absurd Way You Came Out? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Woman Dumps Boyfriend After Her Friends’ Halloween Costumes Uncover His True Colors
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
Five Reasons You Should be Watching Guerrilla on Showtime
3 min read
May, 19, 2017
A New Kind Of Animal Rescue: Check Out These Cute Goats And Sheep
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Really Like But Other People Hate? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.