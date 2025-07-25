8 Cat Puns That Will Make Your Day

by

Ahhh, funny cats… The unsung heroes of our lives. They bring us so much joy, calmness, and relaxation. They also bring us dead mice, pukes, scratches and small-scale cat-tastrophies. Nobody’s purr-fect, I guess. If you love these fluffy little bundles of contradiction, then you’ll surely enjoy our list of illustrated cat puns.

Since everything is better with cute cats, the artist at “Lingvistov” named Landysh, decided to illustrate funny puns regarding our feline friends. Landysh has also made a book with these animal puns called “Cat Comics and Puns”; you can find it in their website for purchase.

So if you are a great fan of cats, subtle jokes and best puns, be sure to scroll down and check our cat-tastic selection. And if that’s not enough for you, see our other posts dedicated to Lingvistov’s cute drawings: “21 Benefits Of Having A Cat” and “12 Types Of Cats”.

#1

8 Cat Puns That Will Make Your Day

#2

8 Cat Puns That Will Make Your Day

#3

8 Cat Puns That Will Make Your Day

#4

8 Cat Puns That Will Make Your Day

#5

8 Cat Puns That Will Make Your Day

#6

8 Cat Puns That Will Make Your Day

#7

8 Cat Puns That Will Make Your Day

#8

8 Cat Puns That Will Make Your Day

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Walking Dead Season 11 is Already On Its Way to Netflix
3 min read
Jan, 2, 2023
12 Interesting Things About Vanessa Hudgens
3 min read
Jan, 25, 2023
The Worst TV Show Intros if 2012
3 min read
Oct, 17, 2012
Three “Parks and Recreation” Spinoffs Fans Would Love
3 min read
Jan, 12, 2022
Four Reasons We all Want to Work at “Vanderpump Rules” Restaurant SUR
3 min read
Apr, 25, 2018
CSI: Cyber
CSI: Cyber Season 2 Episode 16: The Five Deadly Sins of Social Media made Real
3 min read
Mar, 7, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.