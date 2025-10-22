“Weird Thing Being A Woman”: Keri Russell, 49, Slams Hollywood’s Growing Plastic Surgery Trend

Keri Russell spoke about the growing obsession with plastic surgery in Hollywood and how men and women of all ages were fixated on their looks.
In a recent interview, the 49-year-old actress said she could empathize with her character in The Diplomat, U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler.
The character’s appearance on the show often reflects the beauty standards women are subjected to, even when they are in high-stakes roles.
Keri Russell spoke about the growing obsession with plastic surgery in Hollywood
Image credits: Manny Carabel/Getty Images
As season 3 of The Diplomat dropped on Netflix, Keri Russell said she looked slightly unrecognizable to herself in the political drama.
“I watch this show and I’m like, I do not look like that, you know,” she told People in 10.
“I like the way I look on the show, and it’s amazing that I feel like that’s strange, like that’s a unique thing to look like that, but it is,” she added.
Image credits: The Backstage Experience
The actress, who starred in her breakout role in Felicity in 1998, addressed Hollywood’s growing obsession with plastic surgery.
“It’s something my girlfriends and I talk about all the time. Plastic surgery is having such a moment right now — men, women, 20-year-olds. I mean, it is around,” she said.
“Even though they might be 50 or 60 years old, they look amazing,” she said while talking about the fixation over looking flawless
Image credits: Netflix
Movie stars look “amazing” these days, regardless of their age, the actress noted.
“We’re inundated with these movie stars. Even though they might be 50 or 60 years old, they look amazing,” she added.
Through the character of U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler, The Diplomat touches upon how beauty standards affect women in high-profile roles as well.
Keri said she could relate to some of the character’s experiences, as she herself has navigated through the pressures of the industry over the years.
Image credits: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection
“I’m totally empathetic,” she said during the interview about her character on the show.
“It’s such a weird thing being a woman. Everyone has an opinion about the way you look, the way you dress, the way your hair is,” she added. “It’s just the nature of our society.”
The 49-year-old actress called it “weird” being a woman because everyone has an opinion on their appearance, their hair, and their wardrobe
Image credits: John Shearer/WireImage
The actress said she finds it “really enjoyable” to play Kate Wyler, who pushes back against superficial judgments about her hair or makeup.
Keri noted how the character gets “cranky” when people expect her to look or dress a certain way.
“It’s like a fun thing to play,” she told the outlet.
“I like how cranky she is about it, and how she’s always trying to fight people about it, and is rude about it. I love it. I find it delightful,” she added.
Image credits: Netflix
The show follows Kate Wyler as she is unexpectedly appointed as the US ambassador to the UK.
She is seen handling a series of international crises along with her turbulent marriage to Hal Wyler, played by Rufus Sewell.
Apart from Rufus, Keri also shares the screen with David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Allison Janney, and more.
The longtime actress said she could empathize with her character Kate Wyler from The Diplomat
Image credits: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The actress defended the ambassador’s look on the show and said the character was maintaining a no-nonsense facade.
“First of all, I think she looks great,” she told Entertainment Tonight last week.
“I don’t get when people are like, ‘She’s a mess.’ I’m like, ‘I think she looks amazing.’ I love the way she dresses, I think she’s kinda no-nonsense, she just wants to do her job,” she continued.
Keri said she had a special affinity for the character’s hair.
“I love her hair, it’s supposed to be just natural and not overly thought about, not overly done,” she said.
Image credits: Still Watching Netflix
The actress spoke about whether her partner and former co-star Matthew Rhys could join her on The Diplomat.
“Totally,” she told People earlier this month. “…But he’s pretty busy doing a million other things. He’s got, like, five other jobs or something. He has two new things coming out, so we’ll see.”
Keri spoke about whether her partner Matthew Rhys would join her on The Diplomat
Image credits: Entertainment Tonight
The couple met while working together on The Americans and confirmed their relationship in 2014.
Matthew said they would “definitely” work together again during an interview with People last year.
“We’ve just waited. We always said The Americans was so special, it would have to be something akin that we’re both so excited to do,” he said. “It shouldn’t just be anything.”
“Love her. Nobody needs plastic surgery. Age with grace,” one commented online after Keri’s comments
Follow Us