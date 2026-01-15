Grace VanderWaal: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Grace VanderWaal

January 15, 2004

Lenexa, Kansas, US

22 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Grace VanderWaal?

Grace Avery VanderWaal is an American singer-songwriter known for her distinctive vocals and ukulele performances. Her music often explores themes of self-discovery and growth, resonating deeply with a global audience.

She burst into the public eye in 2016 by winning America’s Got Talent, where her original songs captivated millions. Her audition video quickly went viral, cementing her status as a prodigious talent.

Early Life and Education

Growing up in Suffern, New York, Grace VanderWaal often made up songs for her family, showcasing an early musical flair. She was encouraged by her parents, Tina and David, and spent her childhood exploring various creative outlets.

She attended Suffern Middle School and later homeschooled, enrolling in online courses before graduating from the Laurel Springs School in 2022. It was at age eleven that she taught herself to play the ukulele, a skill that would soon launch her career.

Notable Relationships

Currently, Grace VanderWaal has not publicly confirmed any romantic relationship, preferring to keep her personal life private. Earlier speculation linked her to various individuals, though none were ever officially verified.

She has no children and appears focused on her artistic development and career milestones. Her approach emphasizes privacy while navigating the demands of public attention.

Career Highlights

Grace VanderWaal’s breakthrough arrived with her 2016 victory on America’s Got Talent, where her original ukulele songs resonated profoundly. Her debut EP, Perfectly Imperfect, became the year’s best-selling extended play, featuring her hit single “I Don’t Know My Name.”

Beyond music, she launched into acting, starring as the titular character in Disney+’s Stargirl movie in 2020. This role further showcased her versatile talents, leading to a sequel and other film appearances.

To date, VanderWaal has collected a Radio Disney Music Award, a Teen Choice Award, and the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award. These accolades underscore her significant impact on contemporary pop culture.

Signature Quote

“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”

