30 Perfect Low-Cost Cosplay Recreations Of Celebrity Looks By Thai Model (New Pics)

We discovered Thai social media star Benjaphorn “Sine” Chetsadakan last year and she is not your average cosplayer. Her signature designs all have one ingredient that makes them truly mouthwatering – food. It all began three years ago when the plus-size model grabbed the internet’s attention with by recreating Thai actress Araya “Chompoo” Hargate’s red carpet look from the Cannes Film Festival, using bags of prawn crackers from her mother’s store. Sine’s fame has only taken off from there, and she now has 76.1k Instagram followers.

The 22-year-old Thai delicacy designer began her parody career in an attempt to promote her own plus-size clothing shop. “Originally, I wanted to be an inspiration for plus-size women. I wanted to show that even I could put together an outfit and look beautiful. So in the beginning, the looks that I created were everyday wear, and it escalated from that,” she told Coconuts Bangkok in an interview. From heroes to elegant stars, scroll down below to take a bite out of some couture and cosplay looks from Sine and don’t forget to upvote your favs!

#1 Aquaman

Lord of the Sea VS Lord of the Market

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#2 Hela

Trick or treat

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#3 Dust Scatter

Dust Scatter VS Dusting

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#4 Luxury Yichuan

Luxury Yichuan VS This Fatty Mouse

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#5 Katy Perry

When entering a new forest VS when eating everything in the forest

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#6 Story Of Yanxi Palace

Ready to go to the palace to serve

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#7 Alita Battle Angel

Alita VS Anija

The cyber world cannot get rid of Anisha’s hunger

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#8 Concept Furniture

Abdominal pain came in. Is a set designed for that day of the month

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#9 Poem Dress

Ya Ya VS Grandma

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#10 Guess Girl

Boots can’t get the mood

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#11 Aum

Aum VS Aum Aum

Steal the newspaper Amma to make a set

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#12 Mera

Mera VS Mesa

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#13 Icepariss

The hairstyle that people are talking about most now

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#14 Areeya

Princess Jamil VS Princess Jakin

Would like to be a beautiful princess like Jamil

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#15 Cornetto

Unicorn VS Unicorn changed

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#16 Mona Lisa

Mona Lisa VS Mona Pizza

Eat more pizza. Mona looks swollen.

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#17 Murakami Flower

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#18 Guess Girl

GUESS GIRL Thailand

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#19 Taylor Swift

Telet vs Teelab

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#20 Victoria’s Secret Angel

Looking at the sand dress, full of angels. Victoria still had to come to this size

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#21 A Little Mermaid

To the beautiful image of Nuan Anong I do not know how to dress up

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#22 Bangkok Airways

Hang out vs go out to eat

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#23 Lisa Vs Lizum

Lisa VS Lizum

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#24 Black Panther

Shuri vs Chour

Welcome to Wakanda

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#25 Louis Koo

Am I handsome?

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#26 Kimiwamelody

“She is … calories.” The butter box has music. The sand box has chicken rice

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#27 Soda Vs Sofa

Not like soda, but the sofa is definitely softer

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#28 Sekloso

Rock Star VS Love Sato

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#29 Jennie Solo

Jennie solo VS Sine jumbo

I’m going solo lo lo lo lo lo

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

#30 Elder Kalama

Elder Kalama VS Nong Kamang

Image source: framsook_lek_lek

