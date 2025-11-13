30 Perfect Low-Cost Cosplay Recreations Of Celebrity Looks By Thai Model (New Pics)

We discovered Thai social media star Benjaphorn “Sine” Chetsadakan last year and she is not your average cosplayer. Her signature designs all have one ingredient that makes them truly mouthwatering – food. It all began three years ago when the plus-size model grabbed the internet’s attention with by recreating Thai actress Araya “Chompoo” Hargate’s red carpet look from the Cannes Film Festival, using bags of prawn crackers from her mother’s store. Sine’s fame has only taken off from there, and she now has 76.1k Instagram followers.
The 22-year-old Thai delicacy designer began her parody career in an attempt to promote her own plus-size clothing shop. “Originally, I wanted to be an inspiration for plus-size women. I wanted to show that even I could put together an outfit and look beautiful. So in the beginning, the looks that I created were everyday wear, and it escalated from that,” she told Coconuts Bangkok in an interview. From heroes to elegant stars, scroll down below to take a bite out of some couture and cosplay looks from Sine and don’t forget to upvote your favs!
#1 Aquaman
Lord of the Sea VS Lord of the Market
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#2 Hela
Trick or treat
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#3 Dust Scatter
Dust Scatter VS Dusting
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#4 Luxury Yichuan
Luxury Yichuan VS This Fatty Mouse
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#5 Katy Perry
When entering a new forest VS when eating everything in the forest
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#6 Story Of Yanxi Palace
Ready to go to the palace to serve
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#7 Alita Battle Angel
Alita VS Anija
The cyber world cannot get rid of Anisha’s hunger
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#8 Concept Furniture
Abdominal pain came in. Is a set designed for that day of the month
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#9 Poem Dress
Ya Ya VS Grandma
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#10 Guess Girl
Boots can’t get the mood
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#11 Aum
Aum VS Aum Aum
Steal the newspaper Amma to make a set
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#12 Mera
Mera VS Mesa
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#13 Icepariss
The hairstyle that people are talking about most now
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#14 Areeya
Princess Jamil VS Princess Jakin
Would like to be a beautiful princess like Jamil
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#15 Cornetto
Unicorn VS Unicorn changed
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#16 Mona Lisa
Mona Lisa VS Mona Pizza
Eat more pizza. Mona looks swollen.
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#17 Murakami Flower
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#18 Guess Girl
GUESS GIRL Thailand
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#19 Taylor Swift
Telet vs Teelab
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#20 Victoria’s Secret Angel
Looking at the sand dress, full of angels. Victoria still had to come to this size
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#21 A Little Mermaid
To the beautiful image of Nuan Anong I do not know how to dress up
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#22 Bangkok Airways
Hang out vs go out to eat
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#23 Lisa Vs Lizum
Lisa VS Lizum
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#24 Black Panther
Shuri vs Chour
Welcome to Wakanda
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#25 Louis Koo
Am I handsome?
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#26 Kimiwamelody
“She is … calories.” The butter box has music. The sand box has chicken rice
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#27 Soda Vs Sofa
Not like soda, but the sofa is definitely softer
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#28 Sekloso
Rock Star VS Love Sato
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#29 Jennie Solo
Jennie solo VS Sine jumbo
I’m going solo lo lo lo lo lo
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
#30 Elder Kalama
Elder Kalama VS Nong Kamang
Image source: framsook_lek_lek
