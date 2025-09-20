This Wildlife Photographer Captured 37 Stunning Moments In Nature

Andy Parkinson is one of Europe’s most awarded wildlife photographers, a Nikon Europe Ambassador, and a regular contributor to National Geographic. With over 80 individual awards and more than 130 recognized images, his work consistently features in the world’s most prestigious wildlife photography competitions, including Big Picture Natural World, Bird Photographer of the Year, and the British Wildlife Photography Awards. Today, we are delighted to feature a collection of his work.

Renowned for his ethical approach, Andy photographs wild animals and birds without compromising their welfare, while advocating for conservation and animal rights. His images have been published worldwide, and he shares his work and insights with an engaged audience of nearly 200,000 Instagram followers.

Scroll down to explore some of Parkinson’s most stunning wildlife shots, and let us know which one is your favorite.

More info: andrewparkinson.com | Instagram | youtube.com | patreon.com

#1 Mountain Hare

#2 Mute Swan

#3 Fulmar

#4 Toco Toucan

#5 Yellow Armadillo

#6 Yellow Baboon

#7 Cheetah Cub

#8 Kamchatka Brown Bear

#9 Mute Swan

#10 Mountain Hare

#11 African Lion Cub

#12 Cheetah Cub

#13 Leopard

#14 Mountain Hare

#15 Yacare Caiman

#16 Bengal Tigers

#17 Giant River Otter

#18 Leopard

#19 Mute Swan

#20 Mute Swan

#21 Puma

#22 Red Fox

#23 African Lion

#24 Crowned Crane

#25 Mountain Hare

#26 Red-And-Green Macaws

#27 Red Fox

#28 Hanuman Langur

#29 Kamchatka Brown Bear

#30 Red Deer

#31 Red Fox

#32 Giant River Otter

#33 Kamchatka Brown Bear

#34 Mountain Hare

#35 Mountain Hare

#36 Puma

#37 African Elephant

