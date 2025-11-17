I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)

by

Usually, when you see a stone path with all flowing lines – it’s made with small pebbles and cement.

More info: devineescapes.com

I made this alkway dry laid, all natiral, no man made materials used. No cement needed to keep the stone in place

I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)
I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)

I call this piece Three Rivers Flow All told, it is about 60 feet long. The first mosaic section, shown here, is about 12′ long. The second mosaic section is a few feet and the last one is around 8 feet long. In between these river/mosaic sections, are flagstones.

I’m also lining the path with candle holders. Once can be seen here, upper right

I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)
I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)

So this path is sort of like a pebble mosaic–only with a pebble mosaic, the stones are usually only an inch or so deep. And, they are set in mortar. Here, the stones are set without any mortar, and they go a good 6 inches down. Takes considerably longer this way–but it’s a different look. Stone types used include Pennsylvania bluestone, in lilac, olive and blue West Mountain sandstone, in yellow and white Pink/lavender and white limestone Purple/Mauve sandstone (Pocono Pink sandstone) Granite in pink, white and yellow, White quartz.

I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)

Thank you for looking!

I Built A Unique Stone Path (6 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
We Used Our Home Aquarium And Fish Collection To Make An Aquatic Homage To The Greatest Movies Made
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Frieze Frame: Here Are 11 Single-Panel Comics I Made
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Meet The Rihn Family From the Show “Pig Royalty”
3 min read
Mar, 26, 2021
You Can’t Drink From These Cups. Can You Guess Why?
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Why Do Cats Bury Their Poop and Do All Cats Instinctively Do This?
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, Try To Draw Your Pet With Your Eyes Closed (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.