I Travel Around The World On My Desktop With Miniatures (19 Pics)

by

I have been creating miniature scenes to capture moments and moods of my life and since the pandemic, I also started creating miniature scenes of renowned destinations and landmarks around the world as I imagined traveling to them one day. I have fulfilled some of my dreams since then and I will continue to add more scenes to my bucket list. You can check out my ongoing photography series on my Instagram.

#1 Itsukushima, Japan

#2 Soho, NYC

#3 Tokyo Tower, Tokyo

#4 Flatiron Building, NYC

#5 Union St. San Francisco

#6 The Summit, NYC

#7 Spirit Island, Jasper Canada

#8 Santorini, Greece

#9 South Winsor Blvd, La

#10 34th St Subway Station, NYC

#11 Baker Street Station, London

#12 Glenorchy Wharf, New Zealand

#13 Kerry Park, Seattle

#14 Kyoto, Japan

#15 Ginza, Tokyo

#16 Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco

#17 Upper West Side, NYC

#18 Monument Valley, Arizona

#19 Floating Market, Bangkok

Patrick Penrose
