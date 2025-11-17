I Travel Around The World On My Desktop With Miniatures (19 Pics)

I have been creating miniature scenes to capture moments and moods of my life and since the pandemic, I also started creating miniature scenes of renowned destinations and landmarks around the world as I imagined traveling to them one day. I have fulfilled some of my dreams since then and I will continue to add more scenes to my bucket list. You can check out my ongoing photography series on my Instagram.
#1 Itsukushima, Japan
#2 Soho, NYC
#3 Tokyo Tower, Tokyo
#4 Flatiron Building, NYC
#5 Union St. San Francisco
#6 The Summit, NYC
#7 Spirit Island, Jasper Canada
#8 Santorini, Greece
#9 South Winsor Blvd, La
#10 34th St Subway Station, NYC
#11 Baker Street Station, London
#12 Glenorchy Wharf, New Zealand
#13 Kerry Park, Seattle
#14 Kyoto, Japan
#15 Ginza, Tokyo
#16 Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco
#17 Upper West Side, NYC
#18 Monument Valley, Arizona
#19 Floating Market, Bangkok
