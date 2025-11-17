14 Kids’ Toys That Will Prepare Your Child For Adulthood, Created With Dalle-3 By Jimmy Neiron

People are often frustrated that school doesn’t teach practical life skills. They say: why didn’t they teach us how to pay taxes, or how to take a loan for a house, and so on.

Well, Jimmy Neiron took it a bit further, and with the help of the Dalle-3 neural network, he generated kids’ toys that would prepare children for adulthood early on. This set of toys introduces kids to real adult experiences like depression, bill-paying, and beer-drinking.

So, without further ado, we present you with toys that might be too real.

More info: t.me

#1

Image source: JimmyNeiron

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

