From “Josh Safdie’s Muse” To “Divisive Fashion Icon”, Here’s Julia Fox’s 14 Most Controversial Looks

Ever since Julia Fox was propelled to international fame specifically following her iconic interview meme, where she confirmed being “Josh Safdie’s muse”, and rising above infamy for being Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, the 33-year-old has become one of the most divisive fashion icons.

The Italian-American actress gained momentum in the public eye after making her debut performance in the 2019 film Uncut Gems, for which she was nominated for the Breakthrough Actor Award at the 2019 Gotham Awards, playing Julia De Fiore, alongside Adam Sandler.

#1 Julia Fox’s Dry-Cleaning Bag Dress

Image source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

#2 New York’s 2023 Fashion Week Life-Sized Black “Body Bag”

Image source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

#3 Giant Furry Monster Leg Boots For Paris’ Fashion Week

Image source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

#4 The Eccentric Bird In A Cage

Image source: MEGA/Getty Images

#5 Attending The Wiederhoeft’s Spring/Summer 2024 Show

Image source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

#6 Julia’s Cartoon Poodle Dress For Nyfw

Image source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

#7 The $3,300 Thom Browne Fox Bag

Image source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

#8 “The Idol” Red Carpet – The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival

Image source:  Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

#9 Platforms And Feathers

Image source: juliafox

#10 Adorned In Blumarine

Image source: juliafox

#11 The Google-Pixel Sponsored Instagram Dress

Image source: juliafox

#12 A Mowalola Tiktok Moment

Image source: juliafox

#13 “I Made It Myself” 2022 Fall Dress

Image source: juliafox

#14 All Leather For An Outing In Los Angeles

Image source: juliafox

