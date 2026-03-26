77 Cool And Bizarre Creatures Modern People Noticed In Medieval Art

In this day and age, when we have technology that previous generations couldn’t have even dreamed of, it can be difficult to imagine what the Middle Ages were like. Life was much harder, and most people never had the opportunity to see much of the world.
But if you’re interested in getting a peek into the minds of artists from way back when, you’ve come to the right place, pandas. We took a trip to the Medieval Creatures community on Reddit and gathered some of their most amusing posts below. This group is dedicated to celebrating art from the Middle Ages that features fascinating (and sometimes bizarre) subjects. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the paintings that really speak to you!
#1 If You’re Having A Bad Day, Here’s A Couple Of Unproblematic Bats To Give You A Hug
Image source: reddit.com
#2 Here’s A Snake With Legs To Brighten Up Your Monday
Image source: reddit.com
#3 Snoot Flute
Image source: reddit.com
The Middle Ages were the time period between the 5th century and the Renaissance period (which began in the 13th, 14th, or 15th century, depending on the region). This era, which followed the fall of the Roman Empire, was characterized by Christianity dominating Europe, feudalism, chivalry, and the transition from isolated manorialism to centralized nation-states.
ABC News Australia also notes that life was not easy during medieval times. There were plagues that wiped out millions of people, and violence was just a normal part of life. With wars between England and Scotland, between Muslims and Christians, and the Crusades in the Holy Land, the conflicts of this period are quite famous.
#4 Don’t You Hate It When You Sprout Foliage-Heads In Your Sleep
Image source: LavenderXV
#5 “You Must Have Scared Him, Cupcake Is Usually So Friendly”
Image source: reddit.com
#6 When You’re All High Af Just Staring At The Stars
Image source: reddit.com
Despite how long ago the Middle Ages were, you might find them surprisingly relatable. Michael Barbezat, a research fellow in medieval and early modern studies at the Australian Catholic University, told ABC News that people struggled with many of the same issues back then that we have today. The lack of affordable housing was a huge problem, as well as inadequate access to food.
Apparently, people have been debating for over a thousand years whether or not food and housing are human rights. And at every point in human history, people have considered themselves to be modern, as they are compared to those who came before them. “It’s humbling and fascinating to follow [these people] in their wanderings through these questions that we’re still facing,” Dr. Barbezat said.
#7 So, How Is Everyone’s Week Going So Far?
Image source: UnicornAmalthea_
#8 Here’s A Smiling Pup To Brighten Your Monday
Image source: reddit.com
#9 Found My Halloween Costume
Image source: reddit.com
Clearly, as you can see from this list, medieval art featured plenty of animals. And according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art, animals were very symbolic for many people, particularly Christians, during that time. For example, the lamb was seen as a sacrificial animal, while the griffin was viewed as a guardian for those who had passed. Plus, animals played an important role in many Bible stories, such as Noah’s Ark and Jonah and the Big Fish.
#10 Here’s A Smiling Octopus To Brighten Up Your Monday
Image source: reddit.com
#11 “Get Out Of My Forest!”
Image source: reddit.com
#12 When Your Child Is So Annoying Even The Demons Don’t Want Him
Image source: lunamemento
The Met explained that animals also played key roles in religious allegories and morality tales in many cases. The Bestiary, which was developed in Europe during the 12th century, provided descriptions and interpretations of animals that were intended to be historic, as well as moral and religious, lessons. The tales told about these creatures then often found their way into medieval art. The basilisk was equated with the devil, so it shows up in many art pieces symbolizing him. Meanwhile, the manticore was used to represent “the siren song of temptation that surrounded the Christian soul” while living on Earth.
#13 Just A Regular Saturday
Image source: reddit.com
#14 On Wednesdays We Wear Pink
Image source: reddit.com
#15 Lobsters Make The Worst Pilots
Image source: reddit.com
Exotic animals sometimes appear in medieval art as well, perhaps because they were given as gifts to leaders or taken as souvenirs from pilgrimages or the Crusades. Edgar of Scotland, for example, gave the king of Ireland a camel after visiting Muslim lands. And apparently, Charlemagne was gifted an elephant from Harun-al-Rashid, caliph of Baghdad, in 797. In those times, there was no way to know what an animal was like if you hadn’t seen it with your own eyes, so it’s only natural that people wanted to immortalize them in artwork.
#16 The Ol’ Razzle Dazzle
Image source: reddit.com
#17 If Monday Was A Medieval Creature
Image source: reddit.com
#18 Here’s A Pair Of Smiling Legs To Brighten Up Your Monday
Image source: reddit.com
While it was likely taken seriously at the time of its creation, medieval artwork has gone viral on social media many times due to how it’s perceived by modern audiences. Part of the reason for this may be that we actually know what all of those animals look like today. We have access to photos and videos of pretty much any animal you can think of. You might have even seen exotic animals with your own eyes while traveling or by visiting your local zoo. So seeing a depiction that is clearly nowhere near reality can be pretty hilarious.
#19 When You Gotta Pause Your Sermon To Take Your Dragon On A Walk
Image source: JankCranky
#20 When A Work Colleague Brings In Their New Baby
Image source: LavenderXV
#21 When Your Mom Cuts Your Hair And Tells You What A Handsome Young Man You Are
Image source: reddit.com
There’s also the fact that the internet loves two things: animals and turning everything into a meme. If there’s humor to be found in something, netizens will find the punch line immediately. Plus, we can’t get enough of silly and hilarious animal content. So even if it came from 600-1,000 years ago, it can still be entertaining!
#22 Mood
Image source: reddit.com
#23 The Little Boarmaid
Image source: reddit.com
#24 I Don’t Know What’s Happening Here, But It Looks Important
Image source: lunamemento
Are you enjoying your journey through these pieces of medieval artwork, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that you find most fascinating, and let us know in the comments below if there are any that you’d like to see hanging in your home. Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring hilarious creatures from medieval times, look no further than right here!
#25 Putting The Easter Decorations Away
Image source: reddit.com
#26 When Even Your Sleep Paralysis Demon Is Sick Of You
Image source: reddit.com
#27 It Gets Weirder The More You Look At It
Image source: reddit.com
#28 Bees From The Aberdeen Bestiary (12th Century)
Image source: reddit.com
#29 No Way, We Definitely Did Not Order That Many Drinks
Image source: garciacalor
#30 Well, You Can Tell By The Way I Hold My Hawk, I’m A Noble Rat No Time To Talk
Image source: lunamemento
#31 Cannot Get A Moment’s Peace
Image source: lunamemento
#32 When Even The Sun And Moon Are Sick Of Your Nonsense
Image source: reddit.com
#33 *Bonk*
Image source: reddit.com
#34 Here’s A Cheery Little Fellow To Brighten Up Your Saturday
Image source: lunamemento
#35 👹 “I Know It Looks A Lot But They’ll Cook Down…”
Image source: reddit.com
#36 When The Economy Is So Bad You Can Only Afford Half A Dog
Image source: lunamemento
#37 My Therapy Rat After I Share All My Problems
Image source: reddit.com
#38 “Hey! I’m Walkin’ Here!”
Image source: lunamemento
#39 Cat: “Am I A Joke To You”
Image source: LavenderXV
#40 The Unicorn In Captivity, Late Gothic Era Tapestry, Made Between 1495 And 1505
Image source: lunamemento
#41 Whispering Secrets To My Knees
Image source: lunamemento
#42 Me Reserving My Place In Hell
Image source: reddit.com
#43 When Your Parents Are Having Visitors And The Visitors Start Talking To You
Image source: reddit.com
#44 When You Order A Unicorn From Wish
Image source: reddit.com
#45 Dads And The Pets They Didn’t Want
Image source: reddit.com
#46 Grrrr
Image source: reddit.com
#47 Why Does This Look Like Jesus And Satan Are Arguing In A Bowling Alley? (Bible Historiée, CA. 1350)
Image source: reddit.com
#48 Slay
Image source: reddit.com
#49 When You Wake Up Thinking It’s Friday But It’s Actually Only Thursday
Image source: reddit.com
#50 My Dog When I’m Eating Snacks
Image source: reddit.com
#51 When You’re Musically Useless So The Teacher Gives You The Triangle
Image source: LavenderXV
#52 Dads And The Hybrid Dog They Didn’t Want
Image source: lunamemento
#53 It’s Called Fashion, Look It Up
Image source: reddit.com
#54 What I Look Like When I Bump Into An Ex
Image source: reddit.com
#55 Realising It’s Only Wednesday
Image source: reddit.com
#56 “If You Guys Don’t Shut Up Back There, I Swear I’m Turning This Basket Around!”
Image source: reddit.com
#57 Leaving Work On Friday Like
Image source: reddit.com
#58 “Who Ordered The Flamin’ Hot Shrimp From The Depths Of Hell?”
Image source: lunamemento
#59 Observing Quietly But Judging Loudly
Image source: lunamemento
#60 Multi-Footed Bat
Image source: reddit.com
#61 “Wow Marvin Where’d You Get That Haircut? Looks Slick Af!”
Image source: Last_Pay_8447
#62 A Hot New Bombshell Has Entered The Love Island Villa
Image source: lunamemento
#63 When You’ve Just Witnessed A 4 Car Pile-Up But You Need To Get Your Infills Done
Image source: reddit.com
#64 Bring Your Kid To Work Day
Image source: reddit.com
#65 St. Margaret Of Antioch Walloping The Demon Beelzebub With A Hammer. From The Paintings Of The Mystical Marriage Of St. Catherine, Circa 1340
Image source: reddit.com
#66 When You Don’t Really Know What’s Going On But It’s Ok Because You Have Fabulous Shoes
Image source: reddit.com
#67 Visiting The In-Laws
Image source: reddit.com
#68 When The Ozempic Works A Little Too Well
Image source: reddit.com
#69 When Your Pet Wakes You Up Early On A Saturday Morning
Image source: garciacalor
#70 Larry, Barry, And Jeff Would Like To Invite You All To Their New Interpretive Dance Class
Image source: reddit.com
#71 What Would You Name This Furry Little Sky Pupper?
Image source: reddit.com
#72 How To Train Your Demon
Image source: reddit.com
#73 When You Have Fancy New Shoes And Need To Tell Everyone
Image source: reddit.com
#74 🐲 “Come Here, I’m Gonna Eat Ya. I’m Bigger Than You, I’m Higher In The Food Chain. Get In My Belly!”
Image source: lunamemento
#75 All Hail The Frog King
Image source: reddit.com
#76 On My Way To Do Some Thwacking
Image source: reddit.com
#77 Heheheh
Image source: LavenderXV
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