My Strange Addiction: The Strangest Addictions From Every Season, Ranked

My Strange Addiction’s strangest addictions will gross out the most thick-skinned viewer. The documentary reality series premiered in December 2010 and gained a strong following for its depiction of people struggling with obsessive behaviors that have become a menace to their lives. For six seasons, the series chronicled some of the weirdest addictions known to humans.
After a decade hiatus, My Strange Addiction returns for Season 7 on TLC. The network promises that the new season will live up to the fandom’s expectations, and with the new chapter kicking off with people addicted to eating raw meat and snorting food, fans are in for a memorable ride. In the meantime, here’s a ranking of the show’s strangest addictions from every season.
6. Drinking Air Freshener (Season 6)
The show returned for Season 6 in January 2015 with the story of men who enjoy dressing in rubber suits and masks to look like women. As the season unfolds, fans learn about Carolyn Anderson, who’s addicted to transforming herself into Canadian-American actress Pamela Anderson, and Adam, who’s bent on becoming Madonna. The season also features a woman addicted to eating bricks for over a decade, and another determined to have the longest neck in the world. But the strangest addiction for the season goes to Evelyn, who’s on the verge of ruining her life with her appetite for air freshener. She had been drinking fresh lemon air freshener every day for three years.
5. Eating Hair Follicle And Couch Cushion (Season 1)
From Kesha’s addiction to eating toilet paper to Josh’s appetite for glass, Season 1 features some of My Strange Addiction’s strangest addictions. In the season, viewers also met Barbara, who’s obsessed with death, and Tempestt, a college student addicted to eating detergent. While those were all unsettling addictions, the oddest were Haley’s and Adele’s. While the former is addicted to pulling her hair out and eating the follicles, the latter has been consuming couch cushions for two decades.
4. Drinking Urine (Season 3)
My Strange Addiction Season 3 began on a lighter note, introducing viewers to Jaye’s years of addiction to sniffing baby powder and Nathaniel’s amorous relationship with his car. The addictions got uncannier as the Season progresses, enthralling fans with Mary’s appetite for cat food, Andrea’s everyday compulsion to eat adhesive tape, and Shannon’s inability to stop drinking gasoline. Be that as it may, none of those addictions were as repulsive as Carrie’s, who has been drinking her urine for four years, believing it’s a cure for her cancer. The Season 3 finale is one of the top-ranking My Strange Addiction’s strangest addictions.
3. Drinking Animal Blood (Season 4)
As though dinking urine wasn’t disturbing enough, My Strange Addiction Season 4’s finale features the story of Michelle, a tattoo artist from Lancaster, California, addicted to drinking animal blood. She had sustained the habit for over a decade, consuming up to seven liters per week. Michelle had consumed a thousand gallons of blood since discovering her appetite for it; she prefers pig’s blood and can’t function if she fails to begin her day with a sip.
2. Chewing Urine-Soaked Diapers ( Season 5)
Watching Jennifer pull hair out of a chunk of foam from a mattress before consuming it ranks among the show’s most cringiest moments. But as far as Season 5 goes, Keisha’s addiction to sniffing and chewing dirty diapers takes the lead. The New Yorker has been hooked on dirty nappies for two years. She carries them around and prefers those soiled with pee. The more, the better, she divulged to the shock of viewers. It’s quite hard to decide which is more disturbing between this and drinking blood.
1. Consuming Late Husband’s Ashes (Season 2)
The TLC documentary returned for Season 2 in July 2011, featuring uncanny habits ranging from Theresa’s unhealthy preoccupation with dozens of hairless rats to Evan’s passion for collecting hair from shower drains. However, none of the addictions depicted in the season is as disturbing as Casie’s unwillingness to let go of her late husband, Shawn. She carries his urn around, much to the concern of her relatives, who must have been appalled to learn she began consuming his ashes at some point. The Season 2 finale is My Strange Addiction’s strangest addiction across all seasons. Check out this ranking of the most shocking moments in Dating Naked UK Season 2.
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