30 Scams That Are So Normalized That We Don’t Realize We’re Being Tricked

by

Some things are so normal in our society that we don’t even think about it, just accept it the way it is. But the minute you start thinking about it, you realize how questionable it is. And that if people wouldn’t have normalized such a thing, we definitely would understand it to be a scam. 

Today, let’s take a look at some money-related things that would be considered scams if society hadn’t normalized them. 

More info: Reddit 

#1

Insurance. You give them money month after month, year after year, and then when it comes time where you need to use it they will try their absolute hardest to give you as little as possible

Image source: esquegee, Mikhail Nilov

#2

Healthcare not including dental and vision

Image source: JeleeighBa, Anna Shvets

#3

inflation since covid

Image source: kingjasko96, Karolina Grabowska

#4

Subscription services in vehicles. Pay monthly/yearly for heated seats or to unlock performance mode. I don’t get how people support this business practice.

Image source: PolishSausa9e, Max Ducourneau

#5

I have to pay a 3% convenience fee to pay my rent online… I literally have to pay to pay my rent, it’s disgraceful.

Image source: JiveTurkey2727, Kenny Eliason

#6

Landlords buy up property they don’t need so they can sell it back at an extreme markup as rent to people who actually do need it. With almost any other commodity it would be called scalping, and be regarded as the scam that it is, but with a commodity so material we literally call it “real estate”, we just act like this is how things are supposed to be.

Image source: Aralith1, Scott Webb

#7

Ink cartridges

Image source: NorEaster_23, IT services EU

#8

Apple.

Image source: matrimc7, Medhat Dawoud

#9

Tipping

Image source: Fluid_Door7148, Sam Dang Truong

#10

Charging subscription fees to access software on hardware you already own.

“*Our customers pay for our over priced goods, but they appear to still have money. How can we make them buy the product every month without us having to pay to make or ship any new materials*!?”

Image source: Griffindance, Erik Mclean

#11

Baby formula. There is NO reason it should cost that much.

Image source: TheLandofPears, Lucy Wolski

#12

buying schoolbooks. publishers know you have literally no choice but to buy it and jack up the price in many cases. And some teachers get a cut on those sales which is insanely scummy but somehow tolerated in many schools.

I’ve had classes where you had to pay 150$ for a book we didn’t even use once during the class, but you literally couldn’t do any of the online evaluations unless you bought it. It’s just a way for some company to make an easy 500-600 dollars or more off the back of students.

Image source: NxOKAG03, Clarissa Watson

#13

Organized religion

Image source: vawlk, Rodolfo Clix

#14

Overdraft fees. Tax on being broke.

Image source: mauore11, Karolina Grabowska

#15

Campaign finances

Image source: Fair-Ad-5852, Pixabay

#16

Capitalism . Working hard for peanuts so the people upstairs can get wealthy.

Image source: Artistic-Monitor4566, Remy Gieling

#17

Temu, TikTok, Wish

Image source: Lyra1994, cottonbro studio

#18

Paying the same price for digital games as physical.

Digital should be muuuuuch cheaper.

Image source: rickytrevorlayhey, Denise Jans

#19

Hospitals taking additional fees on so you have to constantly ask them to itemize it so they remove the bogus add one

Image source: Ok-Possession-1120, Pixabay

#20

The whole system of Credit scores

Image source: roasttrumpet, Pixabay

#21

Extended warranties

Image source: jzarvey, Tima Miroshnichenko

#22

Every type of monthly bill going up year-on-year above inflation unless you change providers every year.

Image source: Cheeslord2, Alexander Grey

#23

The lottery

Almost all other forms of gambling at least give you a reasonable chance of winning something. The lottery is straight up robbing the stupid

Image source: MrMojoFomo, Waldemar

#24

Political Parties.

Image source: WhyYouNoLikeMeBro, Vidar Nordli-Mathisen

#25

Voting. We don’t pick them they pick us. They draw the lines to better the chances for they’re demographic. Gerrymandering it’s a thing

Image source: THEREAL242, Arnaud Jaegers

#26

The supplement industry

Image source: Kolob619, Daily Nouri

#27

Very rich people having a “family trust” to evade inheritance tax

Image source: roywill2, Nataliya Vaitkevich

#28

Light bulbs. Apparently when first invented they lasted too long and so manufacturers had to reduce their longevity to make them commercially viable. Scam.

Image source: zzzzard8, Burak The Weekender

#29

Interest rates in banking, or just banking in general. They literally use your money to lend other people money so they can charge then interest, making them money with your money.

What’s worse is that in times of crisis they can just declare bankruptcy and that’s it, they don’t owe you anything and you’re s**t outta luck, even if they lost literally all your life savings.

Also they force you to get a credit card if you want to apply for a loan, banking is just scams on top of scams.

Image source: TheatreCunt, RDNE Stock project

#30

>I’ll start: paying for water

You’re not paying for water, per se. You’re paying for *treated* water. Tap water is filtered, purified, and tested. Bottled water is … bottled. Either way, some work has been done to it, and that is the value-added portion of the water which you’re paying for.

You are welcome to go down to the lake and drink out of it for free. Good luck with that, by the way.

Image source: Bizarre_Protuberance, Noah

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
