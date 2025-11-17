30 Scams That Are So Normalized That We Don’t Realize We’re Being Tricked

Some things are so normal in our society that we don’t even think about it, just accept it the way it is. But the minute you start thinking about it, you realize how questionable it is. And that if people wouldn’t have normalized such a thing, we definitely would understand it to be a scam.
Today, let’s take a look at some money-related things that would be considered scams if society hadn’t normalized them.
#1
Insurance. You give them money month after month, year after year, and then when it comes time where you need to use it they will try their absolute hardest to give you as little as possible
#2
Healthcare not including dental and vision
#3
inflation since covid
#4
Subscription services in vehicles. Pay monthly/yearly for heated seats or to unlock performance mode. I don’t get how people support this business practice.
#5
I have to pay a 3% convenience fee to pay my rent online… I literally have to pay to pay my rent, it’s disgraceful.
#6
Landlords buy up property they don’t need so they can sell it back at an extreme markup as rent to people who actually do need it. With almost any other commodity it would be called scalping, and be regarded as the scam that it is, but with a commodity so material we literally call it “real estate”, we just act like this is how things are supposed to be.
#7
Ink cartridges
#8
Apple.
#9
Tipping
#10
Charging subscription fees to access software on hardware you already own.
“*Our customers pay for our over priced goods, but they appear to still have money. How can we make them buy the product every month without us having to pay to make or ship any new materials*!?”
#11
Baby formula. There is NO reason it should cost that much.
#12
buying schoolbooks. publishers know you have literally no choice but to buy it and jack up the price in many cases. And some teachers get a cut on those sales which is insanely scummy but somehow tolerated in many schools.
I’ve had classes where you had to pay 150$ for a book we didn’t even use once during the class, but you literally couldn’t do any of the online evaluations unless you bought it. It’s just a way for some company to make an easy 500-600 dollars or more off the back of students.
#13
Organized religion
#14
Overdraft fees. Tax on being broke.
#15
Campaign finances
#16
Capitalism . Working hard for peanuts so the people upstairs can get wealthy.
#17
Temu, TikTok, Wish
#18
Paying the same price for digital games as physical.
Digital should be muuuuuch cheaper.
#19
Hospitals taking additional fees on so you have to constantly ask them to itemize it so they remove the bogus add one
#20
The whole system of Credit scores
#21
Extended warranties
#22
Every type of monthly bill going up year-on-year above inflation unless you change providers every year.
#23
The lottery
Almost all other forms of gambling at least give you a reasonable chance of winning something. The lottery is straight up robbing the stupid
#24
Political Parties.
#25
Voting. We don’t pick them they pick us. They draw the lines to better the chances for they’re demographic. Gerrymandering it’s a thing
#26
The supplement industry
#27
Very rich people having a “family trust” to evade inheritance tax
#28
Light bulbs. Apparently when first invented they lasted too long and so manufacturers had to reduce their longevity to make them commercially viable. Scam.
#29
Interest rates in banking, or just banking in general. They literally use your money to lend other people money so they can charge then interest, making them money with your money.
What’s worse is that in times of crisis they can just declare bankruptcy and that’s it, they don’t owe you anything and you’re s**t outta luck, even if they lost literally all your life savings.
Also they force you to get a credit card if you want to apply for a loan, banking is just scams on top of scams.
#30
>I’ll start: paying for water
You’re not paying for water, per se. You’re paying for *treated* water. Tap water is filtered, purified, and tested. Bottled water is … bottled. Either way, some work has been done to it, and that is the value-added portion of the water which you’re paying for.
You are welcome to go down to the lake and drink out of it for free. Good luck with that, by the way.
