Acrylic Pouring With The Flower Dip Technique And Mixing Paints With Pva Glue

by

Today I will show you how to create beautiful Wildflower painting with an easy acrylic pouring technique – Flower dip.

Soft pinks, rich purples, fresh greens, and touches of gold come together to form elegant, blooming shapes that feel both organic and expressive.

It’s many different ways to lift the canvas and get different looking flowers. So, stay tuned for more.

BONUS at the end of the video: I’m also sharing how I mix my paints with PVA glue as a pouring medium. You’ll see the consistency I aim for, how I prepare my colors, and how everything comes together before the pour even begins. If you’re curious about using PVA glue for acrylic pouring, this will give you a clear starting point.

TIME STAMPS:

00:00 – 00:14 Intro

00:15 – 02:22 Explaining the Fowler dip technique

02:23 – 05:10 Layering fluid acrylics on the plastic

05:11 – 05:58 Dip and Lift the canvas

05:59 – 08:28 Final reveal

08:29 – 09:27 Mixing PVA Glue pouring medium

09:28 – 11:13 Mixing paints for acrylic pouring Flower dip technique

More info: youtu.be

