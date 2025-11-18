Hey Pandas, What’s The Creepiest Unexplained Thing That’s Ever Happened To You? (Closed)

#1
When I was in high school, I was driving back home from track practice when my front tire came flying off of my car, almost causing me to crash. I was able to stop the car and go retrieve the tire. I figured that the tire lugs had sheared off and I was stranded. When I got to the tire and began rolling it back to my car, I heard a lot of rattling as it rolled it. When I got back to the car, all of the tire lugs were perfectly intact. I popped off the hubcap and all of the lug nuts were in there just rattling around. I got my jack out, put my tire back on and continued home without incident. My car hadn’t been serviced recently. There was no reason that the lug nuts to be loose. It seemed obvious to me that someone deliberately loosened my lug nuts, but I have no way of knowing who, or why. It’s been over 40 years, and it still bothers me that someone tried to hurt or kill me and I haven’t a clue why.
#2
When I was about 10 or 11, my sister and I had been using a Ouija board before we went to bed. My bedroom was downstairs in a semi-basement (home was built on a slope), and my sister’s was upstairs just above me. Shortly after I turned out the light, I heard my closet door slam inexplicably. It was a sliding door, but the bottom rail was missing, so they could swing outward. It was like something pulled one door away from the other and let it go. The room was very dark, but when I looked towards the wall, I thought I saw a horrible face hovering above the closet. I covered my head with the blanket and my sister suddenly came down for some reason, opened the door and turned on the light. We never found out what it was, but it scared me so badly that I never used the Ouija board again.
#3
A couple of years ago, my husband and I came into the kitchen from the home office. He was in front of me, almost to the fridge; I was a few feet behind him.
All of sudden, something (??) slams into the back of my thighs and it’s like the kitchen floor is tilting! I bend over and try to grab something because it feels like the floor is going to slip out from under me. I glance up, and I see my husband quickly lurch forward and grab the fridge door handle.
After a few seconds, everything rights itself. I ask him what happened, and he says, “I don’t know! It felt like something hit me in the back and I had to grab the door to stay up!”
We never could figure out what it was. This was in Yorktown, VA near the weapons station. Back in 2022, I think.
#4
The creepiest unexplained experience of my life so far happened when I was living in London for a short while in the early 2000’s. Me and a couple of friends shared a ground flat at a dingy building. The place was old and was in dire need of repairs, but was affordable and in a convinient location.
One night, I was washing dishes when I heard a faint laugh. There was a window over the kitchen sink opening to the courtyard, so just I looked up. On the other side of the yard, next to door to the building’s staircase there was a little girl, wearing a bright yellow dress and holding a teddy bear. The girl laughed again and then ran upstairs.
When my flatmates arrived I told them I had seen the “little girl from upstairs”. I remembered that both their faces drained of color, and then they asked by if I had followed her. I was a bit creeped out, but decided not to push the issue.
The following day, I asked the landlord about the issue. The man, an elderly gentleman, also went dead serious, took me to the courtyard and showed me the walls: there was a faint line where you could see where the walls went from old, soot-blackened bricks at the bottom to reddish, newer bricks on top. The landlord then told me that the building had been bombed during the London Blitz in WW2, and rebuilt. Ever since, he told me, tennants had reported seeing the little girl.
I asked him if he had ever seen the girl, to which point the man shook his head and said “No. Apparently, she only appears to foreigners. And you must never follow her, because she will give you the kind of surprise that turns a person’s head white overnight”.
Whether or not he was trying to scare or prank me, I don’t know. I changed accommodations the following week.
#5
In the ’90’s I got a useful answer from the Microsoft helpline. Freaked me out.
#6
This is more of my mom’s story, but it includes me. When I was three, my mom left for a work trip for a few days. She left me with my mom, grandpa, and dad, who had all cared for me before. When she came back, I was mute and distracted. After two days, I randomly looked up at her and said, “Oh, hi!” as if I was just seeing her. After that I was fine, but I had a weird fear of a woman with long, red nails in the hallway. Years later, I still remember what she looked like, but I don’t remember actually interacting with her, just being afraid of her.
#7
Some years ago, I was going through a serious depression (before the pandemic, so it was not related), with panic attacks, anxiety and nightmares. A relative told me that about a wizard who had helped her and could ask him to help me too. I was so scared at the time, that I agreed. The wizard said there were some “spirits” troubling me; that they had been “sent” for someone else years before, but they got attached to me because I was more vulnerable. He said that he would chase them away and warned me that some weird things would happen to me in the following days, but I should have no fear.
The voice of reason got louder in my head, and I decided to tell the wizard that I’d give up, and that I actually didn’t believe in such things. But…
That night, as I was trying to get asleep, my bed started shaking violently. I thought it was an earthquake and jumped to take shelter. But there was no earthquake (and I was not dreaming). This repeated several times: the moment I lay in bed, the whole bed started shaking. About 2 hours passed like that. At some point the shakings became weaker and I finally got asleep, exhausted.
The next morning, I saw that my favorite coffee mug was broken into pieces. I had hand-washed it myself the day before, and it was made of thick ceramic – so if broken, I would have noticed. I told all these to the wizard, and he said it was the spirits who broke my mug and kept shaking my bed. Because they had been attached to me for many years, and now they were told to leave me alone. That they were powerful spirits, but they were never allowed to hurt me – only to scare me and torment me at night. And that I was lucky that I could not see them (because some people do see them).
I still cannot explain what happen that night. But I never had panic attacks since then, and my sleep improved significantly.
#8
I was in my early 20’s. Still living at my parents home. A quiet suburb in Southern California. Around 1 or 2 in the morning. The parents were sleeping and I was awake watching tv. The family dog started barking at our driveway gate. I got up to see what the fuss was. As I looked out a window facing to the front and left of our street I noticed something completely odd. There was what looked like a black balloon floating in place over the sidewalk leading to a neighbors house. It was too dark to see if it had a string attached but it looked about a foot or two in diameter and just floating in place maybe 5 or 6 feet above the ground. Not moving. It made some sense because our dog was petrified of balloons. Even blimps would scare him. So the barking was justified. I stared at it for many minutes until finally, without warning and no hint of a wind, it floated straight up into the night sky. I followed it with my eyes until I lost sight of it. To this day I have no explanation of what I saw.
Note; at the time our neighbor was gravely sick and fighting for his life inside that very home. He passed two days after.
#9
When I was 10 or so, I was having a sleepover with a friend. I remember getting chills all night, but I wasn’t thinking about it exactly until something odd happened. We were sitting down at the dinner table playing cards, and we both heard a sound coming from my garage. We both went to inspect but when we looked, all we saw was a basketball bouncing on the ground. We both remember this vividly and I still have nightmares about it.
#10
DEFINITELY the compulsion of some of my fellow humans to repeatedly vote for the Great Orange Cheeto-Man! Seriously, it’s like nice, normal sheep electing a friggin’ wolf as their shepherd. Unexplained-Creep-MAX!
#11
I’m still spooked by the time I was quietly sitting on my sofa, reading. The house was completely silent when suddenly, the door to my vestibule slammed shut – except it was already shut! All my windows were closed, so it wasn’t as though a stiff breeze could have slammed the door even if it had been open. To this day, I have no idea how it happened. Just glad it hasn’t happened again.
#12
One time in… i think freshman year, me and some friends were at a sleepover to mark the 100th day of school. My. Friend…who we’ll call Mia, wanted to try a bunch of demon summoning rituals for fun. We all, not believing in stuff like that, let her do it by herself. Big mistake. She left at around 11p.m. And took a bus home. The next day she wasn’t at school and we haven’t seen her since. I’m a junior now and no one in my friend group talks about Mia anymore.
#13
I live out in the country, and my house is surrounded by cornfields. I was walking out by the cornfields and I saw what looked like human footprints in the mud. Whoever was walking was barefoot, making it even stranger. And then I SWEAR I heard something moving in the field. I got out of there so fast. Never seen any sign of it again.
#14
It was the ’70s and Uri Geller was all the rage.
One evening I was sitting on my bed and decided to try and move the Chinese doll (dressed in silk etc) that was on top of the large antique mirror with the power of thought. I concentrated deeply. All of a sudden it fell to the ground. It scared me so much I never tried anything like it again. I still have the doll though..
#15
Not creepy or ghostly but when I was in Thailand in 74/75, I was in Ayutthaya at the floating market on the Chao Phraya river getting some spring rolls. I heard someone calling my name and it was the kid who lived next door to me when I was growing up, passing by on a water taxi. He didn’t stop and I didn’t see him again the time I lived there and haven’t seen him since all these years later.
#16
Not a big mystery reallu but…
When I lived with my parents, the house backed up to a major highway, I had speakers in my PC that would buzz and faintly pick up radio stations. One day i just got a single word loud but not quite clear out of the speakers, it almost sounded like a nickname of mine. There was no one else home and I wasn’t using the PC at the time, I suspect they had picked up a bit of CB radio from a truck passing by.
#17
I’ve always sensed death in the people around me. From a young age on I knew when someone was going to die. I’m not a medium or anything like that. I always thought it was because of my autism that I observe so much more details than non-autistic people.
This time, my neighbour/friend lost her father a few years ago. I told her to look around for butterflies, that they are carrying the souls of the departed and come to say hello as comfort.
She didn’t believe me (I didn’t believe it myself but wanted to give her some comfort). Suddenly, on her way to her father’s house, a large butterfly flew onto her windscreen and sat there for a few moments. She said it was a beautiful experience.
Now, several years later, the second wife of her father, her stepmother, happened to decorate the father’s grave with butterflies. I only see the stepmother once a year on the birthday of the grandson. We would meet the next week.
With another friend, I am in a store where they sell wooden crafts materials. I see this wooden butterfly, and I doubted myself: do I buy this or not for my neighbour and her stepmother? I bought it in the end for my neighbour to decorate and give it to her stepmother.
My neighbour/friend loved the idea. The next morning she comes in, shaking. And says: “I have goosebumps. The moment that you gave the wooden butterfly yesterday for my stepmother? Her father died.”
I’ve never met the father of the stepmother…. The stepmother was comforted very much by the butterfly and how it came to her.
It is not creeping me out, but somehow I have to think about if there is more to this sensing than just observing details closely?
#18
As a child back in the 90’s we had this rental house that was part of 400-500
forested acres the owner used for their cows. They told us we’re free to hike around the property but there was this old barn on a far corner that they really wanted us to avoid; they said it was old and unstable but I caught a vibe from the way they said it. We didn’t even find this barn for a year or more because of how heavily wooded the property was but once we did, we had to go take a look. It had a bunch of typical junk in it but there was this old storage chest that just seemed different. It contained a huge collection of letters and documents from many generations of this family (some of it was dated over 100 years ago). We looked but did not remove or alter anything. We came back about a week later because we ran out of time but this time the chest was gone! Nothing else was touched or looked moved, in fact our same footprints were still undisturbed in the barn. We never went back again.
#19
It was the year 2012. My wife and her 3 daughters (my step-daughters) went to Virginia City, NV for the 4th of July. Being my first time there, I was interested in seeking out the “haunted” areas. All day I was doing EVPs and taking pictures. Nothing. Fast forward to evening. We’re heading to the cemetery to view the fireworks as it’s located on a hill overlooking the city with a perfect view of the display. The girls were well ahead of my wife and I. My wife was about 5-10 yards ahead of me. Far enough away from me to where I couldn’t reach or touch her. My last ditch effort of the night to try and see or hear something, I was calling out (remember, in the middle of the cemetery) that if there were any spirits around to please make their presence known. About 2secs later, my wife goes lunging forward as if she was shoved or pushed. HARD. She regains her footing and looks back at me like WTF?! Clearly, I had some distance from her from my lolly-gagging. I explain to her what I was doing then immediately tell said spirits thank you for your response. But we do not give you permission to touch us any further and I close all contact with you. Good-bye. She was as baffled as I was.
This is only 1 of several incidents I’ve had.
#20
I was walking through a path and heard a rustle in the bushes, turned around, and I SWEAR I saw a black mass. Kept walking, and my shadow SPILT IN TWO!! I am a part time paranormal explorer and a medium.
#21
I was 8 when this happened and it was winter. I woke up and asked my mother if she could light the fireplace. When she was looking for the lighter, I leaned in the fireplace and there was a bone. It was too small to be a human bone, but it was a bone. We don’t have a dog nor any animal at all, so it couldn’t have been that. We still live in the same house and it hasn’t happened again.
#22
When I was a kid, one of my sisters and I had rooms at the end of the hallway, so if I was in my bed with the door open, I could see anyone who walked up to her bedroom door. So it was just a normal night, I was in bed on my phone probably watching some Minecraft YouTuber, and my sister came out of her room and was like, “Alright, who was just pounding on my door?” and I’m just there like what? I had not seen a soul walk up to that door, nor did I hear anything and I told her that. At first, I was just confused and she was suspicious that it was my younger sister’s doing, but we realized that wasn’t the case. She described the noise as someone pounding on the door hard like they were putting their heart and soul into hitting that door. We quickly realized that even if I was just being non-observant, it could not have been my sister, because she was on the complete opposite side of the house. I do not have an explanation for that but I do know that was not even close to the only strange thing that happened as a kid.
#23
This was during the time The Ring 2 hit the cinema. I’m a scaredy cat and hate horror movies, but my best friend wanted to go see it, so I tagged along. It was hell for me. I was SO scared. It was 2 or 3 am until I got back home and I struggled to go to sleep with the lights off at all. Then just when I had settled in bed, my phone rang. In the middle of the night. I saw the caller ID and it was just three times the same number. (NOT 666, I remember that. I think it was 333.) Then when I picked up, there was just dead silence.
It’s been ~ 20 years and I still can’t explain it. When I tell this story, people usually say my friend must have pranked me, but not only is she way too sweet to ever do that, she didn’t have the technical knowledge to change what her number would be displayed as. It just doesn’t make any sense.
