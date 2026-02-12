Why Candace Owens Is Calling For Police To Question Erika Kirk

Candace Owens is escalating her public feud with Turning Point USA by arguing that police should question Erika Kirk, the widow of the organization’s late founder Charlie Kirk, over what Owens calls a growing pile of contradictions surrounding his homicide.
Owens laid out the case in a video published February 10 that has drawn more than 2.2 million views.
“Erica Kirk should be dragged into a police precinct for questioning,” Owens said early in the episode, adding, “straight to jail for questioning at least.”
She argued that if the roles were reversed and a husband had told “this many verifiable lies” after his wife’s homicide, “he would be in prison awaiting trial.”
The influencer followed that with a bombshell accusation against the widow.
Conspiracy theorist Candace Owens has gone viral after calling for Erika Kirk to be questioned by police
Image credits: Candace Owens/YouTube
A central segment of Owens’ argument focuses on Tracy Martin, whom she describes as Erika Kirk’s best friend “for over 15 years,” and on Martin’s daughter, who Owens said she has confirmed is Erika’s assistant.
Owens said she initially pursued a tip suggesting Martin may have been with Erika when she received a call from Mikey McCoy, TPUSA’s Chief of Staff.
Owens added that Martin denied being with Erika that day, and Owens tells viewers she is willing to “assume Tracy’s telling the truth” because she considers the bigger point is elsewhere.
Image credits: Gage Skidmore/Flickr
That bigger point, Owens said, is the fact that Martin’s daughter, as Erika’s assistant, was “supposed to go to Utah Valley University on September 10th,” the day Charlie Kirk was assassinated.
Owens claimed Martin stopped her daughter from going because she had a “bad feeling.”
From there, Owens argued the situation made no sense.
Image credits: mrserikakirk/Instagram
“Are we to believe that she pulled her daughter back from going to work or going to the event… but not communicate those concerns to her best friend whose husband was still going to that event?” she asked. “That seems selfish to me.”
She also asked how Erika would not notice her assistant was not traveling, and whether colleagues like Blake Neff and Mikey McCoy questioned why the assistant did not show.
Owens claimed Charlie and his team knew his speech at Utah Valley University was dangerous beforehand
Image credits: Sassybear410
Image credits: ReveilleEve
Owens anchors the “bad feeling” claim against what she portrays as the public narrative that Charlie Kirk had no fear the night before he was attacked.
The influencer claimed that the day before his passing, Charlie “messages a group of people and says that he is abandoning the pro-Israel cause. And he means it.”
At the same time, the influencer claimed Kirk was facing “Zionist peer pressure,” to keep her off of events such as AmericaFest.
Image credits: Candace Owens/YouTube
Owens places particular weight on what she describes as an emergency Zoom call that took place the night before Charlie’s passing.
Kirk allegedly got on a Zoom call with Rabbi Wicki – who lives in Israel – at what would have been 4:00 am Israeli time, along with conservative commentator Josh Hammer, who is known for strong pro-Israel positions.
Owens rejected the explanation that the call was simply about preparing “talking points” for Charlie’s last debate at UVU.
Image credits: Trent Nelson/The Salt Lake Tribune/Getty Images
“Charlie was known as a boy wonder for doing just that. That’s how he made his name, debating college kids,” she said. “This time, for whatever reason, he needed some pointers.”
After the call, Owens claimed Charlie texted his security chief Dan Flood and Andrew Kovette, warning, “they are going to k**l me.”
In other words, Owens claimed that Charlie was not only afraid when he headed to UVU, but that his inner circle knew about the danger, and are now trying to cover up for what she believes are the real culprits.
Owens implied Erika Kirk has been an active participant in a cover up that seeks to protect the “real” culprits behind the tragedy
Image credits: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Owens structured the core of her suspicions as three Blue’s Clues style “paw prints,” arguing that three is enough to see the “picture” forming.
Paw print one: Owens claims that on the day of Charlie’s funeral, Erika and Andrew Kovette held an “emergency three-way call” with a surgeon, Dr. Lee Trotter, about how to explain why the “30-6” bullet “didn’t pass through Charlie’s neck.”
Owens said Erika suggested a “Superman neck” explanation, implying she was actively participating in a cover-up.
Image credits: AstraA369
Image credits: tamimarlerMBA
Paw print two: Owens claimed that Erika gave conflicting explanations about Charlie’s warning texts the night before the attack.
According to her, Erika told conservative influencer Glenn Beck that Charlie could not have sent those messages because she had his phone. Later, Owens said, Erika suggested the messages might have been sent through Telegram instead.
Paw print three: Owens said Erika was present at a Hamptons meeting where Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly called and offered to take Turning Point “to the next level.”
Owens treated this as proof that Erika has been compromised.
Owens questioned TPUSA’s direction and who benefits from it after Charlie’s passing
Image credits: kirawontmiss/X
In Owens’ view, Charlie’s removal cleared the way for Turning Point USA to move in a direction more closely aligned with pro-Israel interests and conservative figures who strongly support that position.
Owens specifically points to Erika allowing Ben Shapiro to open at AmericaFest, saying that was the moment she believed “something was very wrong,” because she claims Charlie disliked Shapiro and had rejected “more Zionist control” at TPUSA.
She argued that Charlie’s “enemies” have now become Erika’s allies.
Image credits: RealCandaceO
Owens also claims there was a planned filming involving Netanyahu, Erika, and Shapiro in Palm Beach that was canceled at the last second, and she asked viewers whether that feels like “the direction” Charlie wanted to pursue.
On February 11, Owens followed up his video by replying to a viral X post that claimed Erika had removed hers and Charlie’s wedding photo from their bookshelf.
“It’s entirely possible Charlie removed it when he removed his wedding ring the night before,” she said.
