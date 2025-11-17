Artist Redraws 20 Funny Examples Of Pareidolia In Everyday Life And Turns It Into Fun Illustrations (New Pics)

Keith Larsen, an imaginative and talented illustrator, turns everyday objects into enchanting characters by exploiting the psychological phenomenon of pareidolia. Drawing from a lifelong knack for seeing faces in the most ordinary of places, Larsen’s artistic practice revolves around lending life and voice to these unassuming entities, transforming them into some rather quirky works of art. 

Check out previous posts featuring Keith’s work on Bored Panda by clicking here, here, and here.

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#2

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#3

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#4

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#5

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#6

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#7

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#8

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#9

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#10

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#11

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#12

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#13

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#14

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#15

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#16

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#17

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#18

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#19

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

#20

Image source: thefaceswithinplaces

