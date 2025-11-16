I Turn Everyday Objects Into Wacky Characters, And Here’s 30 Of Them (New Pics)

Seeing faces in everyday objects is always fun to do. I like to imagine what they would think and look like if they became real.
The phenomenon is called “pareidolia”. It’s when we try to make sense from random data, like seeing faces in objects, shapes from clouds or hearing hidden messages.
#1 Linx And Rex The Chipper House Slippers
Hello!
We are Linx and Rex, the chipper house slippers.
It’s your feet we eat, although we have no teeth. Keeping them warm in your dorm, or alone in your home, lounging is what we do best.
We remain indoors, biting the man that snores, supporting the feet that are sore, all while protecting the floors.
#2 Connie The 3D See Crab
Woahhh! Everything’s 3D!
My mom found these glasses because of waste and pollution. She cleaned them off with saltwater solution. We used to snap at everything, anything that came in contact with our home base. Now that I can see better, that’s no longer the case! Next time we meet, I promise I won’t grab. I’m little Connie, the 3D see crab.
#3 Styrofoam
This here is the mean, styrene, holder of cuisine. One of the most hazardous monsters you’ve ever seen. With a lifespan of 500 years it should be one of the humans biggest fears. This creatures contribution to pollution leads to execution and the only solution is to stop distribution. Please keep in mind of this monsters kind. Say no to styrofoam, and keep it out of our homes.
#4 Stanley The Measuring Tape Feline
Paws hooman, look at me. Aren’t I purrfect? You can’t measure my greatness or intellect. I will follow you inch by inch until you go to touch me, I’ll be gone in a pinch. I’ll make sure you get the job done right but, not without me putting up a fight. I’m Stanley, the measuring tape feline. Now can you plz feed me I’m on life nine.
#5 Creamer Clem
P-P-Please, don’t drink me directly. I’m to be poured into your coffee or tea. That’s where I work I’ll leave you with a milky mustached smirk. Putting texture in your bitter joe, look at the time, I’d better go. Creamer Clem here to help when I’m able, you can find me at breakfast, on your dinner table.
#6 Tired Wired Eyes
These tired wired eyes opened wide looped and tied. Buck teeth tucked, boxed narrow and tall. Encased in a wall, forgotten when installed, you come to me when power withdraws.
#7 Fruit
I’ll tell you what I think is such a hoot. Most of you think I’m a veggie, but I’m actually a fruit. Filled with vitamin C, coming in colors of three.
Without enough, your teeth will fall out and look just like me. I won’t let you get sick, time will tell. So eat more of me, and be saved by the Bell.
#8 Toby The Toaster
RUFF RUFF! Pay attention to me!
If you ignore me too long it’s carbon you’ll see.
Twist the dial on my collar, when the time is up, you’ll hear me holler. I’m easy to use, I don’t need a toy. I’m Toby the toaster, the tail wagging good boy.
#9 Creepy Tomato
I’m ripe. Teeth rotten. My other half, forgotten. This crescent face is only recent. But not to panic, by botanic rules my seeds will sprout. More tomatoes to creep you out. Though there will be none like me, I’m one of a kind, you won’t find me in a bottle of Heinz.
#10 Mop
This guy’s beats are dirty but he keeps it clean. He’s one of the most popular in the dance music scene. With many different styles, each tune a new taste. Never does he fail to mop the bass. When at his shows, the floor may be wet. So proceed with caution and watch your dubstep.
#11 Cheesy Eyed Lance
Bonjour my love! With all these eyes, I can see it now brieing in the kitchen, creating some Gouda chow. Grinding my hardest, making that Cheddar I love all cheeses, but thinking Feta is better. When I’m feeling Bleu, I like to think of the chance that I’m the greatest chef ever, cheesy eyed Lance.
#13 Picasso Pisces
Here we have the Picasso Pisces on the hook. It was an easy catch, it didn’t shake nor shook. Found on the latch of the bathroom stall this type of fish you don’t hang on a wall. With this abstract piscatorial creature, there is but one goal to put it in a cube instead of a bowl.
#14 Terry The Pterodactyl
I’m Terry the pterodactyl, seeing you for those terrible fillings to fill. While the drilling is killing, the nerves are splitting, and the water is spilling, I’ll be on your chest, just chilling. I’ll be holding the bib for your protection from any connection between you and the destruction. Spot me next time you’re at the dentist. I’m the Jurassic looking one, made of metal and plastic just trying to make your outfit look fantastic.
#15 Pelican
What do you see in this hair clip?
#16 Watering Pot
Oh, the places you’ll go and the faces you’ll spot. Some like this one, the watering pot. It doesn’t just water your flowering plants its truncated nose is for sucking up ants. So go out in the world and see what you find. Imagination comes easy when you open your mind.
#17 Ps4 Controller
Ughhhh, my eyes! They strain from these games. But, without them life is such a bore. Becoming one with the controller I am now more than the holder. Closer to the realm of fantasy and fiction if it’s my reality it can’t count as addiction.This is my life now, nothing can equate into the PS4 where greatness awaits.
#18 Nose
My big nose extends beyond those that don’t want to be exposed, attached to a large metal scaffold, I hold my mold. My nose long, not by the lies I’ve told, but by the task I behold. Knowing my nose plays an important role holding this metal scaffold, I refuse to break no matter how cold.
#19 Robot In Distress
#20 Norbit The Debit Card Grouch
Blahhhhhhh! Is it debit or is it credit? That’s what the screen says, have you read it? Keep the strip to the left, look into my eyes and you won’t have to guess. This angered look is from all the wrong chances you took. Next time you stick your card in my mouth, remember my face, Norbit, the debit card grouch.
#21 Coco
This bedhead is nuts right now, it makes me look loco that doesn’t stop me from smiling, you can call me Coco. My friends and I come in a bunch we get so heavy, we make the palm trees hunch. We want to stay by the ocean, cool breeze, and the sand. But we’re just fruits, no say in supply and demand.
#22 Barry The Bear
You’re going to stick what in my nose? It better be the right pattern, it matters, if it’s wrong, it’ll shatter. My stare is overbearing, two screws block my hearing, metal in my nose is what I’m fearing. I can barely move, and it’s quite rude to have your keys intrude. Like Goldilocks, pick the right one, for I am Barry the bear, the keyhole that loves to stare.
#23 Woody The Long-Necked Sloth
Would you like to hang with the long-necked sloth that’s old and wise? Spending most of its time in trees comes to no surprise. Engrained, it’s drained, the wise sloth is. Sleeping, eating, with hugs you can’t resist. Slower and slower, Woody the long-necked sloth is able to stare and entertain you, on this wood-grained table.
#24 Unnamed
The person that gives this face the best name gets something special!
#25 Bob The Knob
This is Bob the knob. Turning left and right is his sole job. The twisting of his nose leaves it swollen and throbbed. Bob the knob can sob with the sights he has robbed. Instead, his face stuck in surprise, he cries inside, forevermore, remaining still on this door. So I ask with no prob, be kind to Bob the knob, and don’t be a snob.
#26 Snouted Snake
Snouted snake, what loud noises you make! It’s from all the lint and dirt and hair you take. Sucking, inhaling, stretching and coiling Barking and growling, the dog’s blood is boiling. But, you barely see this elongated face. It’s only when you’re cleaning a tight place.
#27 Depressing Chicken
Watching me wearily was a depressing chicken.
Eyes close to shut, between where the wood thickens.
Its forehead tall, beak lazy and all
I’ve never seen a wood-grained chicken before.
I asked it to cluck, it blankly stared, no such luck, this was a chicken that will be forever stuck.
#28 Gorilla
ARGHHH! Can you stop trashing my windows!? Is it because of my unibrow and crooked nose!? I’m just a gorilla, trying to keep my life chiller. Living on top of a beer can, and it’s certainly not Miller. Just an ape, keeping its shape is what I’m doing. Relaxing and residing in this brown ale from black tooth brewing.
#29 Fry The Frogz Once-Log Jester
Behold! This hypnotizing molding performing is now befolding. This frog-like jester is not hesitant to pester, all that walks before it. Hanging on the wall, having you stop and stall, procrastinating any business you had at all. It’s wavy shapes now take place as you stare and watch, smiling wide, curling eyes, and a feathered crotch. How can this decorative piece put me trance? Fry the Frogz once-log jester and his hypnotizing gesture.
#30 Heavy Lifting
Ooo my back is aching from all this lumber. Heavy lifting and never a slumber. I’m the holder of this tabletop. Standing legs widespread, not letting it drop. My head forever attached to my upper back. Supporting your belongings, I will never relax.
