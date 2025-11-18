20 Hyperrealistic Paintings By A Japanese Artist Are So Precise You Might Confuse Them With Photos (New Pics)

Kei Mieno is a highly acclaimed Japanese artist known for his breathtaking hyperrealistic oil paintings, which are often mistaken for photographs. With a mastery of light, shadow, texture, and contrast, Mieno meticulously brings his subjects to life, showcasing an exceptional level of detail in every brushstroke.
A graduate of Hiroshima City University College of Art, he has been passionately pursuing his craft since 2007, gaining widespread recognition not only in Japan but also globally. His work has been exhibited in numerous prestigious galleries, and he received the Hoki Museum Grand Prize in 2017 for his contributions to realist painting. Mieno also shares his expertise through workshops and actively engages with a large online audience, inspiring aspiring artists with behind-the-scenes glimpses into his process and progress.
