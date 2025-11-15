Hey Pandas, What Is The Nicest Thing That Someone Has Said To You? (Closed)

Did a friend, family member, or stranger ever say something nice to you? Share the compliments they gave you or the nice things they said. If you want, compliment others in the comments!
#1
The most valuable thing my husband says to me, is that I am a good mother to our childeren. 💜
#2
My sister and her friends went to go get me from home so we could play 4 square or something. Anyway, she looked behind and she fell. while riding her bike. She had a gnarly scar near her eye and a chipped tooth. Anyway, when she fell, there was a lady that came out of her house and helped my sister. They called our mom and when they picked her up, they went back home and I saw her injuries. I thank this lady for helping mys sister.
#3
Friends of mine said that I am a good listener and they feel comfortable around me. I value this in other people, too, so it felt very nice to hear it from others.
#4
So, I don’t know if this counts, but my little brother, who was always sort of a non cuddly person recently asked me to tell him one of my stories. I often tell them stories but this was the first time he asked me to do it! It was a small gesture, but it really made my day knowing that he liked listening to me.
#5
a nice person(idk) said im sweet
(but she never knew im a lil devil)
#6
Im trans and I am not allowed to cut my hair (stupid parents) So I put all my hair under my hat. My supportive little sister said: “You look really nice”
I legit cried
#7
Once, a someone told me something on the lines of my smile made his day and that other peoples didnt. I was happy for the rest of the week.
#8
You should keep smiling, it suits you
I never really smile unless it calls for it and my face looks emotionless
#9
This is going to need some background information. I have had problems with friends for years. I hadn’t had many and even if I did, they were fake friends. In the start of 7th grade, (I’m in high school now) I started talking to a girl that I went to preschool with. We started hanging out and she already had a lost of really good friends. Then one day she called me her best best friend and has called me that many times which makes me feel so good. Its great having the feelign that you have a best friend.
#10
I try hard to spread magic to my little nephew’s. A few monthes ago he was watching the Little mermaid and asked his folks how Aerial could breath under water..
They told him it was magic and be responded “Oh like Santa & Aunty!” Just light me up thinking of it!
#11
When I was a junior in high school, I got into a habit of swearing all the time about everything. One of my male friends told me that I didn’t need to do that because I am a lady and ladies don’t talk like that.
