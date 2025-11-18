“Not Your Friend”: Kanye Writes Message To Taylor Swift Fans About His Influence On Her Career

Kanye West is clapping back at Taylor Swift fans with a twist by trying to convince them that he is not the villain in the story of rivalry between him and the singer.
The rapper claimed he has been far more helpful to Swift’s career than harmful, and he tried to convince the hitmaker’s fans that he’s not their enemy.
“I AM NOT YOUR ENEMY UUUM IM NOT YOUR FRIEND EITHER THOUGH LOL,” West said in a lengthy post directed at the legion of Taylor Swift supporters.
First, here’s the scoop: Fans of Swift, commonly referred to as Swifties, are reportedly banding together and urging each other to buy and stream Beyoncé’s new country music. Their mission is to block West’s new music from climbing up to the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100.
West shared a post on Instagram that included a message from a Swift fan, who appears to be rallying other Swifties to stop West from reaching the top spot.
“Beyoncé’s new single ‘TEXAS Hold ‘EM’ is challenging Kanye West for a #1 debut on the Billboard Hot 100. Let’s BUY AND STREAM TEXAS HOLD ‘EM to block him from the top spot!!!” read the Swift fan’s message that West had shared.
A Taylor Swift fan called on the singer’s legion of supporters to keep Kanye West from reaching the top of the music charts
Image credits: MEGA/Getty Images
Attached with the fan’s post was West’s long-winding, all-caps message to Swifties about how his album is “ACTUALLY SUPER POSITIVE AND FUN IT’S ALL ABOUT TRIUMPHANT”
“WHEN I SAID THAT I’M THE NEW JESUS B**CH I WASN’T EVEN THINKING ABOUT TAYLOR SWIFT,” the rapper wrote on Instagram. “THAT WAS A WHOLE LINE BEFORE BUT I APPRECIATE THE FREE PROMO.”
In a message directed at Swifties, West goes on to admit that he has faced several struggles in the last year
Image credits: spotify
West goes on to talk about the struggles he has been facing over the past year and how he has been banned from setting foot inside certain hotels and restaurants.
“LAST YEAR WAS INCREDIBLY CHALLENGING FOR ME, MY WIFE, MY CHILDREN, FRIENDS AND FAMILY,” the artist said. “I’VE BEEN BANNED FROM HOTELS, KICKED OUT OF COMPANIES, AND EVEN NOT ALLOWED TO EAT IN SOME RESTAURANTS.”
The rapper also claimed he was on the Love Story singer’s side during a controversy that involved music mogul Scooter Braun.
“REMEMBER I WAS ON TAYLOR’S SIDE WHEN SCOOTER BOUGHT HER MASTERS BEHIND HER BACK. SHE AND BEYONCÉ ARE BIG INSPIRATIONS TO ALL MUSICIANS WE ALWAYS SAY HOW BOTH SELL OUT TOURS AND MOVIES,” the rapper said. “ALSO, I’M SURE I’VE BEEN FAR MORE HELPFUL TO TAYLOR SWIFT’S CAREER THAN HARMFUL. TO ALL TAYLOR SWIFT FANS I AM NOT YOUR ENEMY UUUM IM NOT YOUR FRIEND EITHER THOUGH LOL.”
The rapper claimed he has been more helpful than harmful to Taylor Swift’s career in the lengthy post targeting Swifties
Recent reports suggest that the feud between West and Swift still continues after Swift reportedly had West removed from the stadium during the high-voltage Super Bowl match last Sunday.
Former NFL star Brandon Marshall claimed Swift was triggered after West strategically sat right in front of Swift while the game was being broadcasted.
“[Kanye] was trying to leverage her celebrity,” Marshall claimed on a podcast, as reported by VT. “So Taylor Swift gets p****d off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out the stadium.”
Marshall’s claims were not confirmed.
In West’s recent post that was directed at Swifties, the rapper addresses the reports about Swift getting the rapper booted from the stadium.
“I DIDN’T GET KICKED OUT OF THE SUPER BOWL WE LEFT OUR SEATS TO GO TO YG’S BOX AND SEE DIFFERENT FRIENDS,” West wrote on Instagram.
“MY WIFE HAD NEVER BEEN TO A SUPER BOWL SO I WANTED TO WALK AROUND AND HAVE A NICE TIME WE HAD SUCH A FUN DAY,” he continued.
“THE MEDIA MAY CONTROL THE NARRATIVE BUT THE PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN,” West said as he concluded his Instagram post directed at Swifties.
Kanye West denied reports that claimed Taylor Swift had him booted from the stadium during the Super Bowl match
Image credits: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
The relationship between West and Swift has been tumultuous for many years. Their feud began in 2009 after West infamously ambushed Swift’s acceptance speech for Video of the Year at the 2009 MTV VMAs. West later issued an apology for the same.
“I immediately knew in the situation that it was wrong and it was a spectacle,” West was quoted saying on The Ellen Show. “It’s actually someone’s emotions that I stepped on. It was very, it was rude, period. I’d like to be able to apologize to her in person.”
The rivalry between the two artists has been ongoing since 2009, when the rapper stormed on stage and ambushed Taylor Swift’s speech at an award show
Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images
Swift had also publicly said that West phoned her up after the incident to apologize. But West’s tone about the whole incident appeared to change in 2013 when he gave an interview with the New York Times and said he doesn’t regret his interruption of Swift’s speech at the award show.
“If anyone’s reading this waiting for some type of full-on, flat apology for anything, they should just stop reading right now,” he said and appeared to hint that his previous apology to Swift was him falling “to peer pressure.”
Kanye West apologized following the 2009 incident, but their tumultuous relationship has seen several ups and downs since
Image credits: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The waters in their relationship were further muddied in 2016 when West dropped the track “Famous,” featuring the provocative lyrics: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b***h famous.”
The song ignited a fresh wave of controversy between the two stars, and West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian had also later released an edited, recorded phone call between West and Swift that was intended to show fans that Swift approved the vulgar lyric.
Swift recently opened up about the rivalry with the rapper and said a couple of months back that her career was taken away from her because of an “illegally recorded phone call.”
“Make no mistake—my career was taken away from me,” Swift told TIME.
“You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar,” she continued. “That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”
Fans had mixed reactions after Kanye West’s recent claim of having helped Taylor Swift’s career more than harming it
Follow Us