“This Is Odd”: Viral Video of Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried Sparks Debate Over Media Bias and Racial Double Standards

A viral video featuring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney has the internet raising eyebrows and questioning the double standards that govern how stars are treated.
Many believed the two could get away with a certain type of behavior, while other stars would be scrutinised for the very same actions.
“So performative. EEEEYUCK,” one commented on their interaction.
Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney left the internet questioning the double standards that govern how stars are treated
Sydney Sweeney recently gushed over fellow actress Amanda Seyfried, who stars alongside her in the new thriller The Housemaid, slated to release on December 19.
“You’ve become like a sister to me. I’m forever grateful for your friendship and can’t wait to have more adventures together,” Sydney wrote in a birthday tribute to her co-star last week.
“I’m so grateful for you. Happy happy birthday,” she added.
The two actresses bonded during the making of their upcoming movie The Housemaid.
Recently, cameras caught the duo sharing an unexpectedly long hug, with Amanda staring straight into the Euphoria star’s eyes while they quietly exchanged words.
“Get a room why don’t ya,” one quipped, while another commented, “Why do I feel like they could totally fall in love with each other and we would love every second of it?”
Sydney and Amanda are starring alongside each other in the upcoming thriller The Housemaid
Many compared their interaction to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, who have faced relentless scrutiny for being affectionate and physically expressive with each other in public.
Some even called out “the double standard,” claiming Amanda and Sydney’s long embrace triggered a soft reaction, while the Wicked stars face far more heated reactions.
“Ariana and cynthia if they were MAGA,” one commented on the interaction
“Oh if it was Chyntia [sic] and Ariana the comments would be radioactive,” one said, while another commented, “Amanda trying to pull a Cynthia Erivo.”
Another wrote, “There’s no black woman to masculinise or villainise therefore it’s okay.”
“The media’s racism is crazy,” another said.
“They wanna be Ariana and Cynthia SO BAD,” read one comment online
The comments section exploded into a debate about racial double standards, with both Amanda and Sydney being described as “just two MAGA blondes.”
“So glad a racist sympathizer didn’t get the role of Glinda,” read one comment.
Another said, “I’m scared of the maga skin they’ve been using lately.”
In light of their film’s release, Amanda and Sydney spoke about their experience working together on The Housemaid, adapted from Freida McFadden’s best-seller.
The film sees Sydney starring as Millie, a newly hired live-in maid working for a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar).
Millie quickly learns that the couple’s life isn’t as perfect and polished as it seems on the outside.
The Mean Girls star said it’s “easy” to support Sydney and often gives her “unsolicited advice”
Amanda said she grew to “care about” her 28-year-old co-star as they quickly bonded on the set.
“We related over people experiences,” the 40-year-old actress told People this month.
“It’s easy to support you. I also probably give way too much unsolicited advice, ‘This is what I would do,’” she said, to which Sydney replied, “No, but I appreciate it.”
During the interview, Sydney pulled out a Polaroid photo of them hidden inside her phone cover.
“This is how much you have changed my life this year, and I love you,” the White Lotus star told Amanda. “This is from set. I put it in my phone and I haven’t taken it out.”
“Oh, I love that. That makes me so happy,” Amanda said. “That’s very nice.”
The Mamma Mia! star revealed that Sydney brought her cupcakes and candles for her birthday earlier this month, along with an “insane gift.”
“I haven’t opened [it] yet because I’m scared to because I’m going to cry,” she added.
“I hope you like it,” Sydney said.
“Thanks. No, you’re thoughtful as hell, and it’s been such a dream to do this with you,” Amanda went on to say. “So I feel appreciated, and I hope you do too.”
“Can she get her hands off her? Why is she being so possessive? This is NOT normal, there’s something really dark about this…” one commented on their viral moment together
