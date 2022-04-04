Will Ciri Take Over for Geralt Eventually?

In the games, Ciri comes into her own eventually and ends up becoming one of the most awesome characters in The Witcher, and it’s been seen in the second season of the Netflix show that she’s taken to the Witcher’s training in a manner that makes it clear that her potential doesn’t have a lot of limits at the moment. But that being what it is, one has to wonder if during the show if Ciri will be shown to eventually grow more powerful than Geralt, or if his experience and wisdom will still be needed. There’s no doubt that at her peak, Ciri could wipe the floor with Geralt as it’s already been established that in the game, and the books, Ciri has surpassed the Witcher in a few ways. But experience is still a great equalizer when it comes to a scrap. Thankfully, the two are allies and there’s not much of a chance that they’re going to get into a serious fight without good cause. But that still begs the question of what will happen in the years to come.
In the show, Ciri is still a young woman that’s waiting to come into her the power that’s hers by birth. She’s already proven that she’s forceful and needs to learn a bit of control, but her presence in the games is well beyond anything that the show has depicted thus far. One might think that over the coming seasons of The Witcher that we’ll get to see this development, but it’s still interesting to wonder when this is going to happen, or if things will be allowed progress just enough until the show is over and it connects with the games. However it works out, it does feel that Ciri will end up becoming Geralt’s successor if and when he’s too old or too infirm to keep up his duties as a Witcher.
It feels safe to say that this might not happen in The Witcher on Netflix, but there’s no point in thinking that it couldn’t since the goal could be to advance things until they might connect to the games. From the moment that Netflix released the first season the story has been more about Geralt than anything, as his story turned out to be the most important part of season one, while season two has bounced and forth between Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer. In the second season, it was noted that Ciri is starting to realize just how powerful she could be if she put some effort into it, but she’s also realized that she has limits that she can’t push past yet, at least not without a great deal of training. Since it’s understood in the games that she’s one of the most powerful, if not THE most powerful, characters in the story, it’s fair to say that the Netflix show is bound to reveal how she came to this point in her life. The amount of training she’s received at this point in the series isn’t close to enough to make her a true threat, but the fact that she’s still young and not yet ready to go out on her own makes it clear that the seasons moving forward will show the fans her personal growth as things move forward.
As the series keeps going it’s easy to state that seeing Ciri gain control over her power and receive the martial training that’s needed to become the individual that many people know her as would be a lot of fun. But in terms of being a Witcher, it’s likely that unless things change in the series, it probably won’t happen since in the games she might consider herself a Witcher, but the story has made it clear that she’s not cut from the same cloth as Geralt, even though he’s been instrumental in helping her to become the person that the fans have come to enjoy. For those that have fallen in love with the show but haven’t played the games or read the books, it might be wise to brush up on the character and what she’s done in the games thus far, as this might give people a better idea of what she’s all about.
It’s very natural to think that at one point it might be possible to see Ciri take over in Geralt’s stead, perhaps before the ending of the books. I won’t spoil anything at this time since those that have read the books will already know how things turn out. But if The Witcher games continue forward then Ciri should by all rights be the next main character to keep things going. As the next person in line and the most powerful individual in the story, or one of them at least, it’s the wisest move.