Mind-Twisting Optical Illusion Paintings By Rob Gonsalves (30 Pics)

Rob Gonsalves was a Canadian painter of magic realism known for his beautiful and mind-bending optical illusions. Most of his paintings have an unclear boundary between the multiple stories they tell, which forces the viewer to jump back and forth between them.

Gonsalves’ interest in art began at a young age. He was interested in creating artworks from his imagination using different materials. When he turned twelve, he started to learn about perspective techniques and began to paint and draw imaginary buildings, which led to an increased interest in architecture.

As it is written on the official site of Rob Gonsalves, his paintings speak “to the joyful and wonderous imagination of children and to us adults who can still find that inner child willing to swing so high that our shoes touch the sky.” Scroll down to explore the surreal worlds! 

More info: robgonsalves.live | Facebook

#1 “Phenomenon Of Floating”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#2 “Sun Sets Sail”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#3 “Still Waters”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#4 “Arboreal Office”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#5 “Water Dancing”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#6 “White Blankets”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#7 “Candlelit Cloister”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#8 “Bedtime Aviation”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#9 “Autumn Cycling”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#10 “Ladies Of The Lake”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#11 “When The Lights Were Out”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#12 “Tree House In Autumn”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#13 “A Change Of Scenery”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#14 “Tributaries”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#15 “Unfinished Puzzle”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#16 “Chess Master”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#17 “Toward The Horizon”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#18 “New Moon Eclipse”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#19 “Beyond The Reef”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#20 “Medieval Moonlight”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#21 “Making Waves”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#22 “Woods Within”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#23 “Pursuit Of Balance”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#24 “Community Portrait”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#25 “Wilderness Gothic”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#26 “The Dancing Wind”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#27 “In Search Of Sea”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#28 “High Park Picketts”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#29 “Necropolis”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

#30 “Big Snow”

Image source: Rob Gonsalves

