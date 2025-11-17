Mind-Twisting Optical Illusion Paintings By Rob Gonsalves (30 Pics)

Rob Gonsalves was a Canadian painter of magic realism known for his beautiful and mind-bending optical illusions. Most of his paintings have an unclear boundary between the multiple stories they tell, which forces the viewer to jump back and forth between them.
Gonsalves’ interest in art began at a young age. He was interested in creating artworks from his imagination using different materials. When he turned twelve, he started to learn about perspective techniques and began to paint and draw imaginary buildings, which led to an increased interest in architecture.
As it is written on the official site of Rob Gonsalves, his paintings speak “to the joyful and wonderous imagination of children and to us adults who can still find that inner child willing to swing so high that our shoes touch the sky.” Scroll down to explore the surreal worlds!
More info: robgonsalves.live
#1 “Phenomenon Of Floating”
#2 “Sun Sets Sail”
#3 “Still Waters”
#4 “Arboreal Office”
#5 “Water Dancing”
#6 “White Blankets”
#7 “Candlelit Cloister”
#8 “Bedtime Aviation”
#9 “Autumn Cycling”
#10 “Ladies Of The Lake”
#11 “When The Lights Were Out”
#12 “Tree House In Autumn”
#13 “A Change Of Scenery”
#14 “Tributaries”
#15 “Unfinished Puzzle”
#16 “Chess Master”
#17 “Toward The Horizon”
#18 “New Moon Eclipse”
#19 “Beyond The Reef”
#20 “Medieval Moonlight”
#21 “Making Waves”
#22 “Woods Within”
#23 “Pursuit Of Balance”
#24 “Community Portrait”
#25 “Wilderness Gothic”
#26 “The Dancing Wind”
#27 “In Search Of Sea”
#28 “High Park Picketts”
#29 “Necropolis”
#30 “Big Snow”
